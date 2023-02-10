Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were a legendary duo during their time with the New England Patriots .

Though Brady and Edelman would go on to win multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots, the relationship didn’t get off on the right foot.

Speaking on the Games with Names podcast, Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, detailed his painful transition from a college quarterback with the Kent State Golden Flashes to an NFL receiver.

“First pass ever from Tom, they put in a package with four receivers, a four-wide group. They gave me a play and — I’d never played receiver, but they created a package for me, and they’re like, ‘Alright, Edelman, get in,'” he said.

Edelman admitted to “wanting to do something” once he caught the ball, however, he never reached that part in his plan.

“I run like a hook route and Tom darts it on me, and I tried to run before I had it ’cause I wanted to do something with it, dropped the ball. [Brady] goes, ‘Catch the f–king ball, Julian!'”

Edelman said he “went home and cried.”

“I felt pretty sh-tty for like four days,” he said. “It took me so long to earn his trust after that f–king play, it took me like three years to earn his trust back.”

[ Games with Names ]

The post Tom Brady made legendary teammate cry in shame appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .