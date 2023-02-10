Iowa legislators pass malpractice reform bill

(The Center Square) – Iowa will limit the noneconomic damages juries can award a plaintiff against health care providers under a bill that Gov. Kim Reynolds has signaled she supports.

Juries wouldn’t be able to assess more than $250,000 for noneconomic damages for personal injury or death unless the jury determines that there is substantial or permanent loss or impairment of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, loss of pregnancy, or death. In those cases, juries could assess up to $1 million, or up to $2 million if the civil action includes a hospital.

Limitations on damages would increase by 2.1% every year, beginning in 2028.

If the claim is against a licensed doctor, surgeon, dentist, optometrist, pharmacist, chiropractor, physician assistant or nurse or a licensed hospital and if the jury decides that health care provider’s conduct targeted the claimant, the claimant would receive the full amount of the damages. If it wasn’t targeted at the claimant and if the claim isn’t against an individual of any of those health care provider roles, then up to 25% of the damages can go to the claimant. The rest would go to a civil reparations trust fund that the executive council would disburse for indigent civil litigation or insurance assistance programs.

Loss of dependent care due to the death of or severe injury to a spouse or parent who’s the primary caretaker of a child or disabled adult would be considered economic damages.

A Department of Health and Human Services task force would review medical error rates of licensed physicians and advise legislators on how to reduce the rates, improve education and training and determine whether applicable penalties for these errors are sufficient. The task force would dissolve by Jan. 8, 2024.

The bill passed the Senate 29-20 and the House 54-46 on Thursday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement Feb. 8 that the reform strengthens Iowa’s health care industry and makes it more accessible.

“To the OBGYNs and physicians who have been worried about practicing in Iowa, we are ready for you! These reforms balance the needs of injured patients with the needs of all Iowans to have a robust health care system,” she said. “As I said in my Condition of the State, these reforms could not wait another year.”

While Republicans largely supported the bill, nearly all Democrats opposed it. Five Republicans in the Senate and 11 in the House voted against it, and Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport, was the sole Democratic legislator to support the bill, The Gazette reported . Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said legislators should work to increase provider reimbursement rates, according to The Gazette.