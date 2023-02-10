‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3: Netflix Announces New Season With New Rules and Location

The hottest Korean dating series from Netflix has announced it will continue with a new season. Single’s Inferno has enthralled audiences as Korean contestants venture to a deserted island hoping to find love. Its popularity led to a successful second season that aired in December 2022 . Netflix has recently announced Single’s Inferno Season 3 has been greenlit, but with some major changes.

Jin-taek and So-yeon in Paradise in ‘Single’s Inferno’ | via Netflix

Inferno and Paradise will get a drastic makeover for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3

On Netflix Korea’s official Twitter , they announced Single’s Inferno Season 3, promising a new location and changes to the rules and challenges. For the past two seasons, the contestants ventured to a remote island off the coast of South Korea. Part of the beach is transformed to make a small livable campsite for the duration of their stay.

When contestants select each other for a date, they are taken to ‘Paradise.’ In reality, Single’s Inferno uses a luxurious resort called Paradise City Hotel , located in Incheon. The suites are jaw-dropping, full of amenities, infinite pools, and an amusement park. But the contestants for Single’s Inferno Season 3 will not get to enjoy it.

According to Netflix Tudum , the rules and environment will get a drastic makeover. “What used to be ‘Paradise’ and ‘Inferno’ will change completely,” explained the unscripted lead for Korea Yoo Ki-hwan. Instead of wining and dining in an expensive suite, the contestants will have a chance to get to know each other in a more intimate environment.

As fans know, while on the island, the contestants cannot disclose their ages or professions. Only when paired for Paradise can they reveal everything to their partner. But this will change for Single’s Inferno Season 3. “Especially when it comes to ‘Paradise’ — it won’t just be a luxurious resort, but more of a special and intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance.”

Fans still have not moved on from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

The announcement of a third season of the Korean dating series is not much of a surprise. While the first season had a few hiccups after the finale, the second season has done superbly, and its cast has done well with marketing and social media. Single’s Inferno Season 2 has left a lasting impression on fans, and they are not ready to let go just yet.

For the second season, there were a few more curveballs. Three new contestants joined the group midway and near the end of the nine days on the island. Like the first season, Single’s Inferno Season 2 had more than enough drama as So-e dealt with her feelings for Yoong-jae. Nadine and Dong-woo’s relationship fizzled out , and the arrival of UDT soldier Jin-young created a worthwhile love triangle on Single’s Inferno Season 2 .

Related

6 Korean Dating Series to Watch for Some Drama

But fans are still hooked as the season developed a few serious relationships after the finale. Yoong-jae and Seo-eun have been officially dating since Single’s Inferno Season 2 . Fans are also still over the moon about So-e and Se-jun’s bond. With a third season in the works, fans are calling out to Netflix for more Season 2 unreleased content. “Nooooo…. We want more unrealeased video of single inferno season 2 please…. Especially sejun-soe interaction,” said one fan on Twitter.

Another fan comments, “Netflix season 2 I haven’t moved on yet, now season 3 will appear.” A new season means more drama, and fans can only hope the supposed treacherous editing done on both seasons of Single’s Inferno is rectified.