Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

12-year-old boy fatally shot after man found him in alleged stolen car, Denver police say

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTL5k_0kj5mPyT00
Close up on car thief hand pulling the handle of a car. Car thief, car theft concept djedzura, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Colorado are investigating a car theft and the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy after the vehicle's owner found the boy inside the car, officials said.

A man, whom authorities did not identify, reported his car was stolen Sunday and told police he was tracking the vehicle using an app, according to the Denver Police Department.

When the man found his car about 10 miles away and approached the vehicle, he was “involved in an exchange of gunfire” with at least one person sitting inside the vehicle, police said in a news release.

The boy drove a few blocks away, and police said they found him inside with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital. Other people who were in the vehicle apparently ran away before officers arrived, police said.

Police did not say how or why the shooting took place and, as of Friday, no arrests had been made.

Missing Michigan girl found: 14-year-old girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home, authorities say

Earthquake updates: Teenager rescued 94 hours after Turkey quake

It was not immediately known who stole the vehicle.

When police complete an investigation, they said, they will provide their findings to the Denver District Attorney's Office, which will decide on any criminal charges.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 12-year-old boy fatally shot after man found him in alleged stolen car, Denver police say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
Coroner IDs woman killed in crash on Colo. 93
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Suspect identified in K-9 shooting at Colorado School of Mines
Golden, CO3 days ago
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-70
Denver, CO4 days ago
Most Popular
Police: Man dies after killing woman then shooting self
Denver, CO2 days ago
Woman killed in Denver shooting, suspect in hospital
Denver, CO4 days ago
Suspect surrenders after killing K-9 dog near School of Mines in Golden
Golden, CO4 days ago
Police looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted for murder
Denver, CO4 days ago
Shooting outside Denver's East High School injures one student
Denver, CO3 days ago
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
Highlands Ranch, CO6 days ago
Colorado police find 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue inside vehicle
Wheat Ridge, CO6 days ago
Former Loveland police officer who arrested a woman with dementia could be moved to halfway house
Loveland, CO5 days ago
Roads closed in Denver around 2 separate shooting scenes
Denver, CO4 days ago
Denver councilman said he was left 'humiliated' after he was forced to crawl onto a debate stage with no wheelchair access
Denver, CO1 day ago
12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver
Denver, CO9 days ago
Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced
Brighton, CO13 days ago
Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car
Greeley, CO13 days ago
Mountain town school on "lockdown" in Colorado as authorities respond to threat
Breckenridge, CO11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy