12-year-old boy fatally shot after man found him in alleged stolen car, Denver police say

When the man found his car about 10 miles away and approached the vehicle, he was “involved in an exchange of gunfire” with at least one person sitting inside the vehicle, police said in a news release.
The boy drove a few blocks away, and police said they found him inside with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital. Other people who were in the vehicle apparently ran away before officers arrived, police said.
Police did not say how or why the shooting took place and, as of Friday, no arrests had been made.
