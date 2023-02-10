Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

On Jan. 30, Timothy Roberts, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 500 block of Creston for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Jan. 30, Daniel Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the corner of 28th and Vine St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Jan. 30, Leonardo Guerra, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Spring St. for false vehicle registration.

On Jan. 30, Jesse Wall, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Sylvia for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Jan. 30, Nolan Gustafsonpage, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 300 block of Rosemary Drive for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Jan. 30, Matthew Smith, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St and 11th St for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Jan. 30, Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and an outside warrant.

On Jan. 30, Evelyn Yciano, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for a bench warrant.

On Jan. 30, Robert Kortje, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th and Spring St for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Jan. 30, James Hallett of Bradley was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Jan. 31, Marisela Flores, of San Miguel, was arrested on Highway 101 at Exit 232 for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for providing false identification to the police.

On Jan. 31, Joshua Lyons, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for possession of brass knuckles.

On Jan. 31, Pablo Gonzalez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 500 block of Oak St for continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor by force, and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Jan. 31, Franklin Huihui, of Paso Robles, was arrested for battery.

On Jan. 31, April Pineda, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 101 southbound and highway 46 E for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and a bench warrant.

On Jan. 31, Nicole Devine, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and Rolling Hills for driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Jan. 31, Juvenal Escarsga, of Atascadero, was arrested on 10th St at Spring St for a bench warrant.

On Feb. 1, Julian Gomez, of Santa Margarita, was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for an outside warrant.

On Feb. 1, Jacob Hambly, of Templeton, was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for carrying a concealed weapon.

On Feb. 1, Annisa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St for a bench warrant.

On Feb. 1, Jerry Zuniga, of Atascadero, was summoned/cited at Paso Robles Police Department for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs.

On Feb. 1, Daniel Miranda, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 700 block of Gardenia Cir for false imprisonment, domestic battery, and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Feb. 2, Mario Vargasdiaz, of Paso Robles was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 2, Eduardo Gonzalezleon, of Creston was arrested.

On Feb. 2, Jose Preciadoguetierrez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St for being under the influence of alcohol.

On Feb. 2, Curtiss Jancola, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 2, Joshua Cox, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 24th St and Oak for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and for an outside warrant.

On Feb. 2, Carlos Espinobarrorojas, was arrested on the corner of 21st St and Spring St for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for a bench warrant.

On Feb. 2, Gabriel Payne, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Feb. 2, Susan Mahler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St and 6th St for being under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 3, Bernardo Segundo, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for a bench warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 3, Jordan Crum, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Paso Robles Police Department for driving under the influence of drugs.

On Feb. 3, John Brill, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2500 block of Theater Dr. for on outside felony warrant and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Feb. 4, Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

On Feb. 4, Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for a bench warrant.

On Feb. 5, Francisco Cortespacheco, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring and 30th St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 5, Federico Victoriamartinez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston and Capitol Hill for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 5, Devin Menane, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.