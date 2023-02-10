F-M boys indoor track takes third at Class AA sectionals

SYRACUSE – Each of the Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track and field teams would make some impact during Thursday’s Section III Class AA championships at SRC Arena.

On the boys side, the Hornets, with 75 points, was third, close behind runner-up Liverpool (77) as Baldwinsville, with 171 points, ran away with the top spot.

Wins came in field events from Denim Hall, whose high jump of 6 feet beat the 5’10” from Henninger’s Yor Yal, and Jackson Burton, who went 40’6 1/2” to win the triple jump over the 40’1” from B’ville’s Logan Zapf.

Alex Martinez, in 2:34.80, was second to B’ville’s Solomon Holden-Betts (2:31.80) in the 1,000-meter run. Anthony Otis got second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:27.34 and Nolan McGinn third in 4:28.54, again with Holden-Betts (4:24.90) on top.

McGinn, Otis, Martinez and Mason Weires were second (8:27.03) to B’ville (8:19.83) in the 4×800 relay. Weires, Vincent Hunt, Cooper Dereszynski and Donavan Wonders were third in the 4×400 in 3:43.77 as Hunt, Burton, Seth Albert and Nick Domashenko were third in the 4×200 in 1:36.93.

Jackson Brown was third in the pole vault, topping 9’6”. \Liam Malgieri had a third-place weight throw of 42’9” and sixth-place shot put of 39’1”. Weires took sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:30.28, with Albert seventh in the long jump going 19’5 3/4”.

Though the F-M girls only finished seventh, it included Izzie Sullivan posting a national top-25 time in the 1,500-meter run, going 4:39.49 as Maria Khalifeh was fourth in 5:01.52.

Sullivan and Khalifeh, paired with Claire McDonald and Analisa Liedka, were second in the 4×800 10:04.41, just behind C-NS’s winning 10:02.64.

A day earlier, Christian Brothers Academy took part in the sectional Class B meet, finishing fifth with 36 points in the girls standings and seventh in the boys standings as Westhill won both titles.

In the girls 4×400, Grace Fletcher, Claire Krueger, Mia Ludington and Ally Roueche pulled way to win in 4:19.66. That same CBA quartet would win the 4×800 in 10:28.29, nearly half a minute clear of anyone else.

Amazin Spencer took third in the 55 sprint in 7.90 seconds and third in the 300 in 45.54, with Margaret Melvin fourth in the 600 in 1:54.62.

Cameron Smith gained second place in the boys 300 in 38.86 seconds. Joel Gonzalez was fifth and Smith sixth in the 55 sprint, each finishing in 6.99 as Quinten Lewis was fourth in the long jump with 18’8” and Remir Ratchford sixth in the triple jump.

In last Tuesday’s sectional Class D meet, Bishop Grimes finished fourth on the girls side with 46 points as Ella Reilly won the 3,000 in 12:02.25 and then prevailed in the 1,500 in 5:28.04.

Rosalie Vincent then prevailed in the 55 sprint in 7.45 seconds, with Aaron Nuzzo fifth in the boys 55 sprint as Vincent had a second-place long jump of 16’1 1/2”. The Cobras were second in the girls 4×200 in 2:01.05.