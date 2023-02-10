The whole world wants to adopt miracle baby found in Syria rubble

A baby girl who was born under earthquake rubble has received a massive outpouring of support and love across the world, with many desperate to adopt her.

Newborn Aya, meaning "a sign from God", was the only survivor from her immediate family when she was rescued from the debris of the devastating disaster on Monday (6 February). The family's home in the small town of Jenderis was destroyed by the quake.

Aya's umbilical cord was still connected to her mother Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead along with her husband and four other children, reports the Associated Press .

A neighbour cut the cord, before rushing the baby to a children's hospital in a nearby town.

Dr Hani Maarouf, the physician treating her, said she is currently being kept in an incubator. Aya arrived with bruises, including a large one on her back, but is in stable condition.

An emotional clip of Aya being rescued has since been circulating on Twitter . It shows a man sprinting from the rubble to safety while holding the newborn in his hands.

Thousands of people inundated social media to express how much they wanted to adopt Aya.

A Kuwaiti TV host said, "I'm ready to take care of and adopt this child... if legal procedures allow me to."

"I wish someone knew how to reach the child. I am ready to adopt her and take care of her until the last minute of my life," another added.

"I want to adopt this child. I'd give her a loving home. She'll have two sets of grandparents and cousins of all ages. My family would be complete," a third wrote.

Meanwhile, one heartbreaking comment read: "The love of her mother's body kept that baby alive! Miraculous and blessed child."

It comes after Turkey and Syria were hit by two major tremors of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes earlier this week.

More than 21,000 people have died, with ongoing operations to rescue those still trapped under the rubble. Further appeals and fundraisers are also underway, with one raising more than £30 million in just 24 hours.

Donations from the King and Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, helped the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) fund soar to £32.9 million, including £5 million from the Government in matched funding.

The Premier League later said it would make a £1 million donation to the appeal.

Click here to find out how you can help the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

