Woman whose heart stopped for 30 minutes reveals biggest disappointment after waking up

An Arsenal fan whose heart stopped for nearly half an hour joked she still didn’t see her team win the Champions League while laying ‘dead’ on the floor.

Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and was saved by paramedics who restarted her heart after 30 minutes of CPR.

When her heart stopped beating for at least 28 minutes, the avid Arsenal fan expected to see a miracle moment for her team - but was left disappointed when her hallucinations did not show the Gunners lift the European crown.

Ms Higgs was getting ready to go to the Emirates Stadium when she collapsed and started struggling to breathe shortly before leaving for the game.

She has no memory of the hours she spent at the very edge of life, but said she wished she could remember what it felt like.

Ms Higgs joked: “When I died, it’s not like I wanted to see green fields and gambolling sheep, but at least I expected to see Arsenal winning the Champions League.”

Her miracle vision may yet come to pass, as Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League after their best ever league start, and on course for a place in Europe next season.

The Gunners have not competed in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season when they exited in the first knock-out stage.

The only time the north London team reached the Champions League final was in 2006 when Arsene Wenger’s side were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona.

Louise was in her bedroom getting ready to go to a home game last August when she started struggling to breathe.

Her mother Joan immediately called 999 as an operation on her spine in 2017, which left her limbs paralysed, meant her airways were already restricted.

A paramedic crew started giving her life-saving CPR, but Louise’s paralysis meant the medics had to be really careful to not damage her neck further, so they called for another ambulance for back-up.

As more paramedics arrived to continue the treatment, Louise’s heart started to beat again and after about half-an-hour in which Louise’s life was in the balance, she was rushed to hospital.

She was first treated at University College London Hospital for four weeks and then at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London for a further three weeks, before she was discharged in good health.

Since her recovery, Joan contacted the London Ambulance Service to thank the medics who saved her daughter’s life and the crews and family have met in an emotional reunion last week.

Joan said after the meeting: “I am beyond grateful that these amazing people saved my daughter, my family.

“I lost my son 13 years ago and one thing’s certain, if Louise hadn’t survived, I would have died too.”

Paramedic Ellie Varouhakis and Trainee Assistant Ambulance Practitioner, Rachel Walters, were the first to arrive at their house, when Louise was still conscious.

Joan added: “Seeing the medics here - in such different circumstances - makes me feel safe.

“This New Year’s, we raised a glass to celebrate the start of another year together and also to celebrate what this brilliant team has done for us.”

Rachel Walters, a trainee assistant ambulance practitioner, said: “It’s surreal to see Louise alive, well, talking, in the very room where she died a few months before.

“We got her back to the place where she was before the cardiac arrest - enjoying life with her mother. Her recovery has been incredible and this fills me with joy.”

Paramedic Ellie also said seeing Louise reunited with her family was very touching, adding: “I’ve been doing this job for five years, and I know I’ve saved many lives.

“But having literally seen the proof that my work has been vital is just extraordinary.”

Less than 10 per cent of patients survive a cardiac arrest in London and their chances of survival can increase if CPR is performed on the person as quickly as possible, the LAS said.

Dr John Martin, chief paramedic at the LAS, added: “We are all incredibly proud of the teams who helped to save Louise, and I am delighted they found an opportunity to be reunited.

“This is a powerful example of the difference our staff make every day and the care they provide to Londoners.”