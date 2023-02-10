Sniffer dog searches for earthquake survivors in Turkey as death toll passes 21,000

Footage captures a sniffer dog attempting to locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in Turkey .

Canine members of USAID ’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance’s rescue teams are crucial in the search for survivors, the group says.

“Their sense of smell is 100,000 times more powerful than a human’s, making them vital in identifying potential rescue opportunities”, a tweet from the aid group said.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria is said to have passed 21,000, following massive earthquakes on 6 February.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here .