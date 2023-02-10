Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Sniffer dog searches for earthquake survivors in Turkey as death toll passes 21,000

By Ollie Cooper,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GHey_0kj5hrO400

Footage captures a sniffer dog attempting to locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in Turkey .

Canine members of USAID ’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance’s rescue teams are crucial in the search for survivors, the group says.

“Their sense of smell is 100,000 times more powerful than a human’s, making them vital in identifying potential rescue opportunities”, a tweet from the aid group said.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria is said to have passed 21,000, following massive earthquakes on 6 February.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy