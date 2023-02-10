Effective: 2023-02-13 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Jeff Davis, Toombs and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Toombs, Appling and Wayne Counties. Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Long and Wayne Counties. Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water covers the low portion and entrance of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. The public boat ramp is under two feet of water. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. Flood waters continue to expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 2 to 4 feet over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EST Monday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO