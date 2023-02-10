Open in App
Burlingame, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Kansas man killed when SUV, train collide in Osage County

By Ryan Newton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMHbe_0kj5fNhi00

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 62-year-old Kansas man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a train.

It happened Thursday morning in Osage County on 189th Street just east of Kansas Highway 31, southeast of Burlingame.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Subaru Forester was heading westbound on 189th Street and started to cross the tracks. Troopers say the SUV failed to yield to an approaching Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature

The driver of the SUV was identified as Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State
Man, 60, dead after pickup leaves road, strikes culvert in Kansas on Saturday
Bridgeton, MO5 days ago
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Most Popular
Topeka man injured after fatigue leads to collision
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Charges filed in crash that killed KCPD officer, K9 and pedestrian
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Topeka woman arrested after leading officials on chase in blizzard-like conditions
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Pedestrian, drivers injured in multi-vehicle wreck northeast of Topeka, KHP says
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Two hospitalized following 3-car collision on Highway 24 caused by icy roads
Perry, KS1 day ago
Emporian dead after crash on Kansas Turnpike
Emporia, KS3 days ago
Topeka man arrested for DUI after attempt to outrun police
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. narcotics investigation
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Gunshot victim dropped off at Topeka hospital, police search for shooter
Topeka, KS20 hours ago
Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
One booked after woman’s car intentionally damaged, gun fired in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Overnight snow could impact morning driving in Northeast Kansas
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Early-morning Central Topeka fire found to be intentionally set
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Kansas agency investigating how Johnson County's district attorney handled police shooting case
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Three arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills found in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Kansas men convicted of kidnapping and drug crimes
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Iverson sentenced in Council Grove road-rage incident
Council Grove, KS2 days ago
Jury selection begins for man accused in Topeka murder
Topeka, KS3 days ago
300 suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana lead police to arrest 3 in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
Osawatomie, KS3 days ago
Pair arrested after assault in North Lawrence
Lawrence, KS4 days ago
Lenexa police attempting to identify suspects in Game Stop armed robbery
Lenexa, KS3 days ago
Kansas man killed in crash with train identified
Scranton, KS8 days ago
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
Topeka, KS7 days ago
Wilsey pair arrested after Council Grove drug investigation
Council Grove, KS4 days ago
Shawnee County school briefly enters lockdown Tuesday
Topeka, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy