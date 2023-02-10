Kansas man killed when SUV, train collide in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 62-year-old Kansas man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a train.

It happened Thursday morning in Osage County on 189th Street just east of Kansas Highway 31, southeast of Burlingame.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Subaru Forester was heading westbound on 189th Street and started to cross the tracks. Troopers say the SUV failed to yield to an approaching Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton.

