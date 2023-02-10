Open in App
Minnesota State
WFAN Sports Radio

Jets, Giants stole the show at NFL Honors

By Ryan Chichester,

7 days ago

New York football had quite a night at Thursday’s NFL awards ceremony.

First, two Jets rookies took the stage, as Gang Green swept the board with wide receiver Garrett Wilson taking home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Sauce Gardner taking the Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

“To hear Sauce's name come shortly after, it's special,” Wilson said. “No one can take this from us. No one can take this from the organization, the fans - it's something special for sure.”

Next, Giants head coach Brian Daboll claimed the Coach of the Year award, a rightful recognition after the first-year head coach turned Big Blue into a playoff team and one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season. Under Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones broke out with a career year, Saquon Barkley returned to the 1,000-yard club, and the Giants won a playoff game in Minnesota.

A former Jet in Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year, taking the claim from Barkley, who had a strong bid at winning as well.

Finally, the Hall of Fame inductees were announced, and two Jets defensive legends got the call. Darrelle Revis, to no surprise, became a first ballot Hall of Famer, while Joe Klecko’s long wait to get into Canton came to an end with his name being called as well.

In one night, two of the best defensive players in Jets history became Hall of Famers, and two bright rookies gave the franchise promise for the future.

