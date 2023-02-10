Britney Spears 'Is Very Much A DANGER To Herself' As Popstar Is 'Abusing Caffeine & Adderall': Sources

MEGA

Britney Spears ' recently cancelled intervention has sounded the alarm, as friends and family of the popstar are seriously concerned for her life.

"This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone . She is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," a member of the 42-year-old's inner circle revealed on Friday, February 10, just one day after Spears' loved ones attempted to end the madness and try to save the "Toxic" singer's life.

MEGA

"She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness," the source continued.

"She has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen," a second close insider confessed of Spears, who was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 after more than a decade of emotional abuse and trauma.

MEGA

A third source emotionally expressed , "I worry about waking up in the morning and feeling like I'm going to get a horrible phone call ."

"The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It's a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it," a fourth insider admitted, however, it seems as though Spears isn't going to let anyone try to intervene.

MEGA

The "Circus" singer slammed her inner circle's intense claims in a lengthy Instagram post late Thursday evening, February 9.

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died… I mean at some point enough is enough!!! I’m honestly not surprised at all. Again doing the best I can !!!" the mother-of-two's message read in part.

"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year… No folks, it’s not 2007… it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home!!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!! All that love right back at ya!!!" Spears concluded.

TMZ spoke to sources about Spears' current wellbeing.