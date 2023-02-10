Watch Muscadine Bloodline Perform “Inconvenience Store” Live From The Brooklyn Bowl

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Muscadine Bloodline live, you need to put that on your to-do list for 2023.

Not only are Charlie and Gary some of the best songwriters in the business, but they also know how to put on an electric live show.

And perhaps the wildest part is that the two have found a ton of success all while doing it independently, and not tied to the restraints of a big time Nashville label.

Not to mention, the duo has dropped a number of stellar singles over the past year, like “Made Her That Way,” “Me On You,” “Evinrudin’,” “Cryin’ in a GMC,” “Teenage Dixie,” and most recently “Inconvenience Store,” ahead of their new album that’s slated to drop on February 24th.

But speaking of their electric live shows, if you want a nice little sample of what you can expect at one of their concerts, look no further…

Because ol’ Charlie and Gary just released a video of them playing live at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, playing their latest single “Inconvenience Store.

Man, this is pure country music at its finest.

Catch me at one of their shows this year: