Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Whiskey Riff

Watch Muscadine Bloodline Perform “Inconvenience Store” Live From The Brooklyn Bowl

By Brady Cox,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xz2W_0kj5cg6M00

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Muscadine Bloodline live, you need to put that on your to-do list for 2023.

Not only are Charlie and Gary some of the best songwriters in the business, but they also know how to put on an electric live show.

And perhaps the wildest part is that the two have found a ton of success all while doing it independently, and not tied to the restraints of a big time Nashville label.

Not to mention, the duo has dropped a number of stellar singles over the past year, like “Made Her That Way,” “Me On You,” “Evinrudin’,” “Cryin’ in a GMC,” “Teenage Dixie,” and most recently “Inconvenience Store,” ahead of their new album that’s slated to drop on February 24th.

But speaking of their electric live shows, if you want a nice little sample of what you can expect at one of their concerts, look no further…

Because ol’ Charlie and Gary just released a video of them playing live at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, playing their latest single “Inconvenience Store.

Man, this is pure country music at its finest.

Catch me at one of their shows this year:

The post Watch Muscadine Bloodline Perform “Inconvenience Store” Live From The Brooklyn Bowl
first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Kyle Jacobs, Singer-Songwriter Husband Of Kellie Pickler, Found Dead By Suicide At His Nashville Home
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Brantley Gilbert Jumps Into The Crowd To Kick Out A Man Who Hit A Woman
Niagara Falls, NY2 days ago
30 Years Of Alibis: Tracy Lawrence Reflects On His Incredible Career, Touring With George Jones And The Magic Of ’90s Country
Nashville, TN2 days ago
George Strait Makes Surprise Appearance At Bruce Springsteen Show In Austin, Texas
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Marcus King & Blackberry Smoke Rock The Ryman With Performance Of “Take The Highway”
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy