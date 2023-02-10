Open in App
Rantoul, KS
Whiskey Riff

Kansas Game Warden Shoots The Antlers Off Buck That Was Tangled Up With Dead Buck

By Brady Cox,

7 days ago

Bold strategy cotton… and it paid off.

According to Field & Stream, Kansas game warden Ryan Twellman was called to a farm near Rantoul, where he came across a wild scene…

Two whitetail bucks that had gotten their antlers locked together during a fight.

Once he arrived, he noticed that one was already dead, but the other was still alive, trying its best to untangle itself.

Twellman told the outlet:

“The dead deer was only half a deer. Both of its hindquarters had been scavenged by coyotes.”

When Twellman approached the alive buck, it attempted to flee, but the dead buck had gotten caught up in a barbed wire fence.

He said that was when he tried to free the buck in the best way he could. And by best way, I mean shooting off its antlers:

“That’s what allowed me to get close enough to take the shot. I was as surprised as anyone that it actually worked.”

From 15 yards away, Twellman fired a shot, and perfectly connected with the buck’s main beam.

He admitted he was afraid he was gonna miss the antlers, and accidentally shoot the buck in the head:

“I was worried I was going to brain the live deer, and it would end up all over Facebook.”

Nevertheless, Twellman was successful, and the buck was able to run off freely.

The post Kansas Game Warden Shoots The Antlers Off Buck That Was Tangled Up With Dead Buck first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
