Teen knocked unconscious during fight at high school in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) - A teenager is recovering after authorities say he was knocked unconscious during a fight at Crestwood High School.

District officials in Dearborn Heights said the teen was injured after a physical altercation started with another students on an undisclosed date. The incident was caught on camera as bystanders stood by and recorded .

In a letter to parents, school district officials said the incident was isolated, but the behavior of the students involved -- as well as the behavior of bystanders who stood by and did nothing -- is not tolerated.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate procedures are followed," officials stated in their letter.

The Dearborn Heights Police have been in touch with the victim and his family and say they are seeking charges in the attack.

"We are going to identify, through the video evidence, all the charges we can bring to these individuals to ensure they understand not only the seriousness but also that they are held accountable for their actions," Paul Vanderplow, director of support services for the Dearborn Heights Police Department said.

Officers have been working with the school to speak to witnesses and gather video evidence in the case.

According to sources who spoke to FOX 2, the victim had recently immigrated to the United State from Lebanon and got into a dispute with another student, which then sparked the attack.

"The parents play a role and the schools play a role in all of this but what we’re teaching our kids at home is important," Tiffany Fuller, a concerned parent, told FOX 2.

Another parent, Sparkle Erquhart, said to FOX 2 that the incident was especially concerning because several people were standing around while at least five other students were on top of the unconscious teen.

"I don’t like it. if it was my child I would be livid," said Erquhart. "And somebody had the nerve to video record it and just stand there? Yeah, it’s getting out of hand."

Police have asked for anyone with information in the case to come forward, Students with tips will be allowed to remain anonymous.