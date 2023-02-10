Open in App
Dearborn Heights, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Teen knocked unconscious during fight at high school in Dearborn Heights

By Wwj Newsroom,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k804y_0kj5cUSW00

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) - A teenager is recovering after authorities say he was knocked unconscious during a fight at Crestwood High School.

District officials in Dearborn Heights said the teen was injured after a physical altercation started with another students on an undisclosed date. The incident was caught on camera as bystanders stood by and recorded .

In a letter to parents, school district officials said the incident was isolated, but the behavior of the students involved -- as well as the behavior of bystanders who stood by and did nothing -- is not tolerated.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate procedures are followed," officials stated in their letter.

The Dearborn Heights Police have been in touch with the victim and his family and say they are seeking charges in the attack.

"We are going to identify, through the video evidence, all the charges we can bring to these individuals to ensure they understand not only the seriousness but also that they are held accountable for their actions," Paul Vanderplow, director of support services for the Dearborn Heights Police Department said.

Officers have been working with the school to speak to witnesses and gather video evidence in the case.

According to sources who spoke to FOX 2, the victim had recently immigrated to the United State from Lebanon and got into a dispute with another student, which then sparked the attack.

"The parents play a role and the schools play a role in all of this but what we’re teaching our kids at home is important," Tiffany Fuller, a concerned parent, told FOX 2.

Another parent, Sparkle Erquhart, said to FOX 2 that the incident was especially concerning because several people were standing around while at least five other students were on top of the unconscious teen.

"I don’t like it. if it was my child I would be livid," said Erquhart. "And somebody had the nerve to video record it and just stand there? Yeah, it’s getting out of hand."

Police have asked for anyone with information in the case to come forward, Students with tips will be allowed to remain anonymous.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dearborn, MI
Dearborn Police adds social worker to its ranks
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Most Popular
Police arrest "serial peeping Tom" suspected in at least 8 incidents in Warren, Eastpointe and Oak Park
Eastpointe, MI8 hours ago
Pregnant Detroit mother open fires on woman pregnant by the same man
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
3 family members concealed death of 86-year-old for almost a year to collect Social Security checks, Flint authorities say
Flint, MI6 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill students at Detroit Job Corps Center
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Detroit woman arraigned on assault with intent to murder in love triangle
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Woman will return to U.S. to face charges in MSU student’s death
Rochester, MI1 day ago
Vigils, visitations, funerals scheduled for the 3 students killed at MSU
Clawson, MI12 hours ago
Officer accused of sneaking drugs, other contraband hidden in snacks into Macomb County Correctional Facility
Lenox Township, MI3 hours ago
WANTED: Suspect who fired shots from Jeep Cherokee, killing 14-year-old boy in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2 MSP patrol cars struck overnight in separate hit-and-run cases while assisting other crashes in Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Nearly 2 dozen cars broken into, vandalized on Detroit's north end
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Police offer reward for information after man discovered shot to death in Pontiac apartment
Pontiac, MI1 day ago
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Detroit man faces felony charge after allegedly robbing a White Castle in Ferndale
Ferndale, MI1 day ago
Michigan man who illegally possessed guns, accused of threatening wife to be deported
Shelby Charter Township, MI13 hours ago
Man steals $200 during Ferndale White Castle robbery
Ferndale, MI1 day ago
Teens charged in connection to fatal shooting of River Rouge man
Detroit, MI2 days ago
TPD: 3 suspects rob man and woman at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall Tuesday night
Toledo, OH2 days ago
2 men, 2 women charged with break-in at Oakland County home; police find items stolen in Missouri
Troy, MI3 days ago
Child dies after being hit by bus near Michigan middle school
Wayne, MI2 days ago
One Dead in Adrian Drive-by Shooting Monday
Adrian, MI3 days ago
Two suburban teens charged with murder of missing River Rouge man found in Detroit
Detroit, MI3 days ago
1 victim in MSU mass shooting identified as graduate of Clawson High School
Clawson, MI3 days ago
Wayne middle school student fatally struck by bus, police say
Wayne, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy