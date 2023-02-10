‘Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,’ Emily Atef’s Taboo-Breaking Portrayal of a Young Woman’s Desire, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer for “Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,” French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef ’s tale of forbidden love, which premieres in Berlinale Competition, has debuted (below). The Match Factory is looking after the film’s international sales, and Pandora Film is handling German distribution.

The film, based on Daniela Krien’s novel, is set in the summer of 1990 in the countryside around Thuringia, in former East Germany.

Maria, who is about to turn 19, lives with her boyfriend Johannes on his parents’ farm and would rather lose herself in books than focus on graduating. There is a sense of a new era dawning with the reunification of Germany.

When she bumps into Henner, the farmer living next door, one touch is all it takes to ignite an all-consuming passion between Maria and the headstrong, charismatic man twice her age. In an atmosphere buzzing with possibilities, love is born: a secret passion full of longing and desire that devours everything in its path.

Atef commented: “What I found fascinating in Daniela Krien’s novel is her taboo-breaking portrayal of a young woman’s desire, of female desire, with all its facets, and the curiosity of the main character Maria to test her limits, to understand herself and life, without fear of transgressing moral or social boundaries. The fact that she is allowed to do this as a woman, especially as a young woman, is something I was very interested in bringing to the screen.

“I was also attracted to the challenge of showing the raw, primitive desire between Maria and Henner. Their relationship is an ‘amour fou,’ a crazy love between two outsiders from different worlds. Their love is socially unacceptable and takes place in secret but has an unstoppable momentum. The only witness to their forbidden love is nature itself: a timeless landscape that will endure long after the dramatic period of history during which the film is set.”

The film stars Marlene Burow and Felix Kramer. The producer is Karsten Stöter for Row Pictures.

Atef studied directing at the German Film and Television Academy in Berlin (DFFB). Her first feature film, “Molly’s Way,” won the German Cinema New Talent Award for best screenplay at the 2005 Munich Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. In 2008, her second feature film, “The Stranger in Me,” which dealt with a young mother suffering from postnatal depression, had its world premiere in Critics’ Week in Cannes.

In 2011, she was offered a grant from Cannes Film Festival’s Cinéfondation to write “Kill Me,” a road movie filmed in Germany and France. In 2018, Atef wrote and directed the feature film “3 Days in Quiberon,” which depicts the three, emotional days during which Romy Schneider gave her last interview to Stern magazine. The film screened in competition at the 68th Berlin Film Festival and won seven Lolas at the 2018 German Film Awards, including outstanding feature film and best director.

In 2021, she shot her fifth feature film, which she’d been envisioning for over 10 years: “More Than Ever.” The film starred Vicky Krieps, Gaspard Ulliel and Björn Floberg. Filmed in France, Luxembourg and the far north of Norway, it is an ode to life and love. The film premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section.