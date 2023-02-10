Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WKBN

Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria hits close to home for some in Ohio

By Eric Halperin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTc4S_0kj5ZyCn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — As the death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to increase following devastating earthquakes, the central Ohio community is finding ways to help relief efforts.

It’s an especially important cause for those living in central Ohio who have family and friends in the impacted areas.

Reporter’s arrest om East Palestine garners national attention

“I don’t know what to say, it is really sad, there’s no words to say,” said Ali Kucuker, Outreach Coordinator for the Turkish American Society of Ohio.

Kucuker’s mother, siblings and other relatives still live in Turkey. He says he’s heard from them, but their homes have suffered too much damage to live in.

“It’s traumatizing, my mom was saying it was like an earthquake in the beginning, but it took like 1 minute, 40 seconds. That is extremely long, longer than the regular earthquakes,” he said. “So she said it was like the end of the world.”

TASO is fundraising and giving the money to relief efforts through Embrace Relief and is having a bake sale this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2885 W. Dublin Granville Road. It’s not the only central Ohio non-profit helping with relief efforts; the Turkish American Association of Central Ohio is fundraising and collecting winter clothes .

“What can I do from this corner of the world, how can I reach. And that’s what we are doing organization wise trying to help. Whatever we can do from here to there,” said Dr. Binnaz Leblebicioglu, president of TAACO.

Leblebicioglu is a professor of dentistry at Ohio State University. She also has family living in Turkey, and while they don’t live near the earthquake epicenter, there are others she’s close with who she has not heard from.

“A lot of friends, colleagues, students, old students, I’m still having a hard time reaching them and some of them, every day I’m hearing news that they died, that they passed away,” she said. “They’re not family, but they are kind of family, so it’s hurting.”

She lived in Turkey when a devastating earthquake hit in 1999.

“It was very close to Istanbul, my hometown. I have experience and then I heard this happened again at this large scale, it was very emotional, and I lived that experience all over again,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH
Central Ohio working to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shares update on East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
$1 million bond set for woman charged with injuring Ohio trooper in I-71 crash
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular
‘I’m very frustrated,’ Sen. JD Vance criticizes lack of answers in East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Son’s death spotlights pitfalls in Ohio’s traffic law and marijuana use
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Ohio Senator asks DeWine to declare East Palestine as a disaster
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Federal government responds to East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago
State agencies give update on train derailment clean-up
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Pa. Waste Management employee dies on the job
Erie, PA4 hours ago
Governor Shapiro announces Pennsylvania will conduct water sampling following train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Pennsylvania State Police name 10 Most Wanted suspects
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
$1 million scratch off lottery ticket sold in Trumbull County
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago
Bus crash shuts down part of Trumbull County highway
Vienna Center, OH2 days ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy