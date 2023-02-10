Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders

By Chip Brewster,

7 days ago

CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday.

According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m.

Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets

According to the city’s website , the community development grant program “uses existing community plans as well as input from elected officials and community stakeholders to identify projects that fill a community need and are desired by residents.”

The location for the announcement, Chicago Market , is one such grant recipient having received $5 million from the city. Its website describes the effort as a “community-owned grocery store featuring local, sustainably farmed, organic produce, meat and dairy products, as well as all of the other staples you’d expect from your market.”

This story is currently being updated, please check back later for new details

