SD County Sheriff speaks on arrests of deputies, department transparency

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sheriff Kelly Martinez has been the top dog of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for a little more than a month.

In that time, there have been three incidents in which deputies have been arrested for different alleged crimes.

"It's extremely frustrating and disappointed. At the same time, I'm really proud of the investigators and deputies on my team that held their own accountable and did these investigations,” Martinez said.

ABC 10News first reported on two veteran deputies that were arrested following a fight at a Ramona bar last Saturday.

Last week, a deputy was arrested and suspended without pay after cocaine was allegedly found in his car on jail property.

And last month, a 16-year-deputy was arrested and is on trial for burglary and drug possession charges.

"I understand also that the vast majority of deputies in our department are doing a terrific job and everyone is frustrated by this and what it looks like to the public,” Martinez said.

Martinez told ABC 10News that it's important to be transparent with the public about these kinds of incidents for a couple of reasons.

"It's important to our public that they trust us and that we're not going to hide these facts from them. But it's also important honestly for my department to know that if they do something that's illegal or against policy, it's going to be public. And I think that sends a strong message,” Martinez said.

A strong message that she feels can empower more employees who aren't doing wrong to come forward.

"You know, kind of sets the tone for our department that we are going to be more accountable, and I think everyone's appreciative of that,” Martinez said.

“As I've been traveling around the department, everyone has the same sentiment I do; these people reflect, you know, these actions reflect badly on us and we need to make sure everyone's doing what they're supposed to be doing following policy and the law," she added.