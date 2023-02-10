Wounded warrior gifted tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Army veteran and Philadephia Eagles fan Lisa Crutch was surprised earlier this week with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

TV personality Kay Adams and Arizona Cardinals player Victor Dimukeje gifted wounded warrior Lisa Crutch of Jacksonville, Florida with two tickets to the game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Monday on Super Bowl radio row.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” she said. “This is amazing.”

Crutch thought she was she was being interviewed to talk about her military service and work with Wounded Warrior Project when she was surprised with the tickets.

Crutch served in the Army from 1998 to 2006 and says football has played a big part in her transition from service to the civilian world. The NFL reminds her of the camaraderie she experienced alongside her brothers and sisters in service.

Through WWP, Crutch said she has made connections with other warriors and found the tools to cope with her TBI and PSTD from her tour in Iraq.

To top it off, Cardinals player Zach Ertz, a former Eagles tight end, surprised Crutch with a Facetime call afterward thanking her for her service.

The NFL has donated over $11 million to the Wounded Warrior Project since 2012.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .