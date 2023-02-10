Paul Rudd’s son used to think he worked at a movie theater: ‘Very cute’

When Paul Rudd’s son was younger he didn’t exactly understand what dad did.

In a preview video for Rudd’s chat on “Sunday Today With Willie Geist” the “Ant-Man” leading man fondly remembered his son, Jack, actually getting that his pops was IN the movies.

“I’m not going to sit my kids down when they’re three and say, ‘You know, hold on… I got some DVDs to show you.’ I really didn’t even explain what I did [for work].”

Rudd went on talking about his kids, “I think that my son, when he was about four or five, went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends. There was a movie poster that I was on. It was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute.”

The actor then jokingly added, “I think when he was 15 he finally put it all together.”

Rudd returns to screens Feb. 17 in “And-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

