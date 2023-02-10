Mike Lombardi pinpoints 'unique advantage' Eagles have over Chiefs

In a game like the Super Bowl, sometimes it’s the littlest things that have the biggest impact.

And one of those details sways heavily in the Eagles’ favor.

Philadelphia is set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. The Eagles enter the game as the favorite, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have plenty of experience on this stage.

For as high-flying as the Chiefs offense is, one area that they struggle is in short-yardage situations. That’s not the case for the Eagles, a team that boasts a strong running game, and Mike Lombardi told “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” that could be the difference.

“This is going to be a close game going into the fourth quarter, and you’re going to have to be able to execute in the fourth quarter," Lombardi said. "Where I think the Eagles gain a unique advantage is the Chiefs are the worst 3rd-and-1 team in all of football. They have a hard time converting short yardage. The Eagles are one of the best short-yardage teams in all of football. That area of the game usually impacts the game the most.”

Mahomes’ health plays a role in some of this too. He was not moving well during the AFC Championship Game, and if it becomes clear he’s not 100 percent, it will make Kansas City’s offense just a little bit more predictable.

Lombardi ultimately picked the Eagles to win 30-24.

