Residents living in homeless camp on Sugar Creek may be forced out

A small grassy field on West Sugar Creek road has become a stopping point for some in Charlotte’s homeless community who pitch their tents there. Now, those residents may be removed.

The field is just outside of Hidden Valley neighborhood, and at a recent community meeting residents of the neighborhood expressed their concerns about the encampment. The patch of vacant land is owned by Piedmont Natural Gas.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer attended the neighborhood meeting this week and said authorities can not force anyone off the property without a trespass notice from the land owner.

Officer Doug Gallant, a community coordinator in CMPD’s North Tryon Division, told concerned Hidden Valley residents: “I know you guys are all familiar with all those homeless tents that are popping up. We went out there with Piedmont Natural Gas, last week, who owns the property. And we spoke with them today for a follow up. They plan on putting ‘No Trespassing’ signs in tomorrow or Thursday.

A lot is occupied by people living in tents on Sugar Creek road in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, February 10, 2023. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

“And they’re also actively working on getting us authorization to act as agent out there, which means we can walk up anybody who’s trespassing on the property 24/7. They’re also working on getting a cleanup crew out there to get rid of all that trash.”

The number of people living in tents at the site has fluctuated in recent months.

On Friday morning, only a few tents were there. A single resident waved to a Charlotte Observer photographer and editor but did not wish to be interviewed. Volunteers have periodically dropped off supplies such as food for people living there in recent weeks.

Homelessness in Charlotte

“No Trespassing” signs were placed on the property Thursday.

Piedmont Natural Gas said in a statement the property is adjacent to an easement to access natural gas infrastructure that serves the community.

“As part of our commitment to safety, we are working with CMPD to clean up the site and to monitor and avoid trespassing for unauthorized individuals,” a spokesperson with the company said via email.

As of Dec. 31 in Mecklenburg, more than 2,600 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the county’s Housing and Homelessness dashboard.

A CMPD spokesperson said the department did not have a comment on the issue but said “North Tryon Division has been working with the property owners about the issue.”

A Mecklenburg County spokesman said the county is not currently involved in providing services to those living at the site.

The tent site is small compared to the encampment cleared by local officials in 2021 in uptown Charlotte.

Then, there was more than 200 people living in a camp close to the interstate and College and 12th streets. The pandemic in 2020 saw increased job loss and increased housing instability while also straining shelter resources in the region. Authorities issued a health hazard order to force people to leave the uptown camp and began providing social service support and emergency hotel housing for the next year, the Observer reported previously.

How to help

Volunteer with Block Love CLT , founded by Deborah Woolard. The organization helps people experiencing homelessness locally. Find an Amazon Wish List linked on blockloveclt.org.

Donations can be made via cashapp at $blockloveclt. For more information, call 980-288-4895 or email team@blockloveclt.org.

Hire a person who needs a job and who has experienced homelessness. Roof Above and the Salvation Army offer help for prospective employers.

Roof Above can be reached at 704-334-3187 or visit roofabove.org . Call the Salvation Army in Charlotte at 704-348-2560, ext. 207, or visit salvationarmycarolinas.org/charlotte .

Landlords and property owners can help, too. Contact Harry Mack, with Socialserve, at 704-323-5540 or online at socialserve.com .

Provide supplies for those who are homeless. Project Downtown CLT collects and buys toiletries, toilet paper, towels, water, family-sized snack bags, non-perishable food, and plastic bins or bags. Visit pdofclt.org or follow the organization on Facebook for information.

Food donations to Loaves and Fishes are distributed to people who need help. Call 704-523-4333 or visit loavesandfishes.org .

Clothing can be dropped off at Goodwill donation centers.

Meals are prepared and served at Salvation Army shelters.

Financial gifts are needed for ongoing mental and behavioral health services in Mecklenburg. One organization accepting donations online is Monarch NC, at monarchnc.org/donate .

Support Anuvia Prevention & Recovery Center, which offers substance abuse disorder treatment and prevention programs on a sliding-scale basis. Those residents from the encampment being helped by Anuvia who cannot afford to pay for treatment will not be turned away. Anuvia is a 501(c)3 non-profit in Charlotte. Donations may be made online at Anuvia.org/about/make-a-donation .

If your organization is working with residents displaced from the camp and wish to be added to this list, email Deputy Managing Editor Anna Douglas at adouglas@charlotteobserver.com.