Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’

On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song

A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
IOWA STATE
Travis Barker Reveals Injury From Blink-182 Tour Rehearsal

We're a little more than a month out from Blink-182's highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, but in advance of the trek, drummer Travis Barker has revealed an injury he incurred during rehearsals. Barker first shared his anguish over the the injury tweeting out a cryptic, "Fuck" on Twitter...
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit

It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’

While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
GEORGIA STATE
40 Years Ago: A Concert Film Showcases the Rolling Stones’ ’80s Excess

In a lot of ways, the Rolling Stones were built for the big screen. Performance after compelling concert performance found Mick Jagger's larger-than-life personality paired alongside Keith Richards' suave lead guitar playing, with Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman weaving in between. Take 20 cameras, train them on this band and an audience, and you're bound to capture something magical.
Watch Motley Crue Play Their First Show With New Guitarist John 5

Motley Crue played their first show without Mick Mars last night (Feb. 10), with John 5 taking over as the band's new touring guitarist during a show in Atlantic City, NJ. If 5 was nervous about his latest assignment it certainly didn't show. He was the first musician to hit the stage, gesturing for the crowd to get loud before launching into the riff for "Wild Side." He prowled the stage throughout the night, adding a handful of cool new twists and solos to otherwise faithful renditions of Mars' guitar parts.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
