Metallica Raise $3 Million For All Within My Hands + $1 Million From ‘Blacklist’ Sales
Metallica launched their philanthropic foundation All Within My Hands in 2017 with a focus on creating sustainable communities across the world through developing and supporting workforce education, joining the fight against hunger and aiding other critical local services. While the foundation raises money and awareness in many different ways, the...
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song
A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
Mick Mars Isn’t Retired From Music, Working on ‘Huge’ + ‘Loud’ New Project
Mick Mars' touring career with Motley Crue may be over, but that doesn't mean the guitarist is retiring from music in general. The rocker apparently has a "huge" and "loud" new project in the works, according to a country rock musician named Cory Marks. Mars and Marks collaborated together in...
Travis Barker Reveals Injury From Blink-182 Tour Rehearsal
We're a little more than a month out from Blink-182's highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, but in advance of the trek, drummer Travis Barker has revealed an injury he incurred during rehearsals. Barker first shared his anguish over the the injury tweeting out a cryptic, "Fuck" on Twitter...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’
While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Can Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Actually Rap ‘Watch the World Burn’ Live? Fans React
Falling in Reverse's new song "Watch the World Burn" is all anyone can talk about and for a good number of reasons. But the one question on a lot of fans' minds is whether or not vocalist Ronnie Radke can pull off the rap portion of the viral track. The...
2023 Sea.Hear.Now Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, The Killers + More
Foo Fighters and The Killers will head up the two-day 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival set to take place Sept. 16 and 17 at Bradley Park in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Organizers have now revealed the full lineup, which can be seen below, as well as the top surfers who will be displaying their skills as the event as well.
Limp Bizkit Are Deepfake World Leaders in ‘Out of Style’ Music Video
The members of Limp Bizkit are portrayed as deepfake world leaders in the Fred Durst-led band's new music video for "Out of Style," the opening song on their 2021 comeback album, STILL SUCKS. A deepfake is a synthetic portrayal of a person where an existing image or video of them...
Mike Shinoda Reveals the Reason ‘Lost’ Was Cut From Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’
Today was a big day for Linkin Park. Not only did they announce a massive 20th anniversary box set in commemoration of Meteora, but they released an outtake from the album called "Lost." In an interview with Audacy, Mike Shinoda explained why the song was cut from the album's final track listing.
Metallica’s ‘Lux Æterna’ Soundtracks Daytona 500 Super Bowl Commercial
When it comes to NASCAR, you'd hard pressed to find a better band to soundtrack the high-revving action than Metallica. And with the Daytona 500 coming up later this month, Metallica's "Lux Æterna" got a little extra play promoting Fox's coverage of the legendary race. This year's Daytona 500,...
40 Years Ago: A Concert Film Showcases the Rolling Stones’ ’80s Excess
In a lot of ways, the Rolling Stones were built for the big screen. Performance after compelling concert performance found Mick Jagger's larger-than-life personality paired alongside Keith Richards' suave lead guitar playing, with Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman weaving in between. Take 20 cameras, train them on this band and an audience, and you're bound to capture something magical.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Sits In With Pub Band to Play AC/DC Covers for 17 People
Once a musician, always a musician! While Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently playing to thousands nightly on tour, drummer Chad Smith recently rocked a crowd of 17 during a night out in Australia. The musician dropped by Melbourne's Cherry Bar, where he sat in with the pub's band for a pair of AC/DC classics.
Watch Motley Crue Play Their First Show With New Guitarist John 5
Motley Crue played their first show without Mick Mars last night (Feb. 10), with John 5 taking over as the band's new touring guitarist during a show in Atlantic City, NJ. If 5 was nervous about his latest assignment it certainly didn't show. He was the first musician to hit the stage, gesturing for the crowd to get loud before launching into the riff for "Wild Side." He prowled the stage throughout the night, adding a handful of cool new twists and solos to otherwise faithful renditions of Mars' guitar parts.
Fans React to Linkin Park’s ‘Lost’ Song Featuring Chester Bennington’s Vocals
Linkin Park fans quickly reacted to "Lost" when it emerged Friday (Feb. 10). The new song, a previously unreleased track from Linkin Park's sessions for 2003's Meteora, features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. And much like what the group did to celebrate...
Moby Twice Considered Starting Separate Metal Bands With Pantera, Motley Crue Members + Bjork
While Moby is mostly known for his work in electronic dance music, the musician's early musical pursuits came playing in the punk band Flipper. During a recent discussion with NME, Moby revealed twice in his life he considered taking things even heavier, starting metal bands and trying to pull in some name collaborators.
In Flames’ Anders Friden – Band Has Never Sounded Better Than With Current Lineup
In Flames frontman Anders Friden was the guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, dropping in to discuss the band's newly released studio album, Foregone. During the course of the chat, Friden made a bold claim about the ever-evolving band's current lineup. "As of now, I think we haven't sounded better," said the vocalist.
Charlie Benante is sick of being judged over his role in Pantera
Drummer Charlie Benante knows he and Zakk Wylde will never win over every Pantera fan – but he thinks the naysayers should "let it go"
