Open in App
Montgomery, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Montgomery Advertiser

Historic home for sale in Old Cloverdale

By Paul Sullivan,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngS1y_0kj5TP0Q00

A masterfully renovated two-bedroom, two-bath brick home is for sale in the popular Old Cloverdale neighborhood of Idlewild.

The home was built in 1936 and is listed on the Montgomery Historic Buildings Register, Realtor Kitty Wasserman said. The design provides almost 2,000 square feet of living space located within 10 minutes of downtown Montgomery, ASU, and two hospitals.

The updates include beautifully refinished hardwood floors, bright paint, ceiling fans, new lighting, updated bathrooms and a modernized kitchen. The improvements and the home’s period charm are an appealing combination.

Construction in Old Cloverdale dates from about 1900 to 2007, Wasserman said, adding that the famed neighborhood is home to a variety of home designs.

An Old Cloverdale address places residents within 10 minutes of all that the Capital City’s vibrant downtown offers, as well as attractions inside the Bypass. Big employers including Jackson and Baptist hospitals, ASU, Maxwell, and government offices are all a short drive from Old Cloverdale. Huntingdon College adjoins the neighborhood as well.

The home at 3356 Cloverdale Road is completely updated and renovated but retains the features of the era when it was built, Wasserman said.

“The home has been updated for modern convenience, comfort and enjoyment,” she said. “A new roof has been put on in the last two years. The kitchen is fabulous. It is spacious and open with recessed lights, pendant lights over the work island, quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, a microwave, and a wine cooler!”

A large, covered front porch with brick arches welcomes visitors. “The large porch with brick arches greets your guests — plenty of room to invite friends to share a breath of fresh air,” Wasserman said.

Inside, the re-finished wood floors set the stage for relaxed living.

“Travel back to a time of high ceilings, crown moldings, wood floors and transom doors into the living room with a welcoming fireplace,” Wasserman said. “French doors separate the living room from the dining room, and a glass paned door divides from the kitchen.”

The home’s layout includes a study or office. The main bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and a door to the back deck. The main bathroom has a tiled shower and double vanities. Foam insulation has been installed in the attic to help reduce energy bills.

Outside, the expanded deck overlooks a landscaped backyard. A privacy fence surrounds the spacious backyard. The property is on the market for $239,900.

Breaking It Down

  • Mature trees, beautiful landscaping
  • Neighborhood parks, churches
  • Near country club, hospitals
  • Spacious yards
  • Homeowners association

By The Numbers

  • At least 64 homes have been sold in the past year
  • The homes were sold in a price range up to about $569,000
  • At least eight homes are for sale
  • The homes are priced in a range from about $150,000 to about $539,900
  • Homes for sale measure up to 4,712 square feet
  • To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Kitty Wasserman at 334-467-7949.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive south on Decatur Street and continue south as Decatur turns into Norman Bridge Road. Take a left onto Fairview Avenue from Norman Bridge. Take a right onto Montezuma Road to enter Old Cloverdale/Idlewild.

Source: Realtor Kitty Wasserman

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery, AL
Fire breaks out at vacant Montgomery motel
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Selma to Montgomery March Actually Started in Marion
Marion, AL22 hours ago
Georgia county to send 20 tons of recycling waste to Montgomery each month
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Most Popular
Could Hotel Talisi be resurrected?
Tallassee, AL2 days ago
Lannie’s BBQ to renovate, expand while fixing tornado-ravaged landmark restaurant
Selma, AL4 days ago
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16
Tallassee, AL1 day ago
Reward offered for info in Montgomery Halloween homicide
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Disabled vehicle causes delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Alabama man dies after Valentine’s Day head-on collision
Opp, AL1 day ago
Body of unidentified woman discovered in Macon County
Shorter, AL3 days ago
SBA Disaster Loans for businesses in Selma
Selma, AL4 days ago
MPD conducts homicide investigation
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Mt. Meigs Road
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Montgomery Probate Judge Love plans special day of weddings for Valentine’s Day
Montgomery, AL3 days ago
ADOC: Staton inmate complaining of respiratory issues dies
Elmore, AL1 day ago
The Powerhouse of the South is going to Honda’s Battle of the Bands
Montgomery, AL4 days ago
What Happens When a College Town Loses Its College?
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
RB Hudson welcomes a new principal this week
Selma, AL2 days ago
Oregon dismisses Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden after arrest
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Four years later: The Lilly family finally finds closure
Columbiana, AL4 days ago
Alabama Public School Charter Commission denies one charter request, approves another
Montgomery, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy