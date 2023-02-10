Historic home for sale in Old Cloverdale

A masterfully renovated two-bedroom, two-bath brick home is for sale in the popular Old Cloverdale neighborhood of Idlewild.

The home was built in 1936 and is listed on the Montgomery Historic Buildings Register, Realtor Kitty Wasserman said. The design provides almost 2,000 square feet of living space located within 10 minutes of downtown Montgomery, ASU, and two hospitals.

The updates include beautifully refinished hardwood floors, bright paint, ceiling fans, new lighting, updated bathrooms and a modernized kitchen. The improvements and the home’s period charm are an appealing combination.

Construction in Old Cloverdale dates from about 1900 to 2007, Wasserman said, adding that the famed neighborhood is home to a variety of home designs.

An Old Cloverdale address places residents within 10 minutes of all that the Capital City’s vibrant downtown offers, as well as attractions inside the Bypass. Big employers including Jackson and Baptist hospitals, ASU, Maxwell, and government offices are all a short drive from Old Cloverdale. Huntingdon College adjoins the neighborhood as well.

The home at 3356 Cloverdale Road is completely updated and renovated but retains the features of the era when it was built, Wasserman said.

“The home has been updated for modern convenience, comfort and enjoyment,” she said. “A new roof has been put on in the last two years. The kitchen is fabulous. It is spacious and open with recessed lights, pendant lights over the work island, quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, a microwave, and a wine cooler!”

A large, covered front porch with brick arches welcomes visitors. “The large porch with brick arches greets your guests — plenty of room to invite friends to share a breath of fresh air,” Wasserman said.

Inside, the re-finished wood floors set the stage for relaxed living.

“Travel back to a time of high ceilings, crown moldings, wood floors and transom doors into the living room with a welcoming fireplace,” Wasserman said. “French doors separate the living room from the dining room, and a glass paned door divides from the kitchen.”

The home’s layout includes a study or office. The main bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and a door to the back deck. The main bathroom has a tiled shower and double vanities. Foam insulation has been installed in the attic to help reduce energy bills.

Outside, the expanded deck overlooks a landscaped backyard. A privacy fence surrounds the spacious backyard. The property is on the market for $239,900.

Breaking It Down

Mature trees, beautiful landscaping

Neighborhood parks, churches

Near country club, hospitals

Spacious yards

Homeowners association

By The Numbers

At least 64 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range up to about $569,000

At least eight homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from about $150,000 to about $539,900

Homes for sale measure up to 4,712 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Kitty Wasserman at 334-467-7949.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive south on Decatur Street and continue south as Decatur turns into Norman Bridge Road. Take a left onto Fairview Avenue from Norman Bridge. Take a right onto Montezuma Road to enter Old Cloverdale/Idlewild.

Source: Realtor Kitty Wasserman