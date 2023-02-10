Northeast Florida high school boys soccer 2022-2023: Second-round playoff preview

High school boys soccer regional semifinal previews

All games 7 p.m. Saturday unless noted

REGION 1-4A

Beachside (8-4-6) at Bishop Kenny (13-3-3): By now, teams are learning: Don't get into a penalty shootout against Beachside. The first-year Barracudas have won their last two that way, including the district championship against Bishop Kenny. Expect a close one. BK and Beachside also tied 3-3 in January, with a goal and assist from Kenny's Patrick Russell and two assists from the Barracudas' Eilan Borsellino.

Yulee (16-2-1) at Wakulla (14-5-3), 5 p.m.: This could be history for the Hornets, who have never before reached a regional final, but they'll have to upset No. 1 seed Wakulla to get there. That means containing War Eagles senior Braeden Paul, scorer of 23 goals. Fortunately for the visitors, Yulee has its own accurate striker in Sebastian Joinville, who scored both goals against Pensacola West Florida.

REGION 1-3A

Bolles (9-8-2) at Tallahassee Maclay (15-3): The Bulldogs' indefatigable midfield and quick-striking front line secured a major road win against Williston, starting with Max Lockett's opening-minute goal, and they'll need more of the same against No. 1 seed Maclay. Marauders senior R.J. Hosay and sophomore Zac Scovotto each average a goal per game or more.

Florida High (12-9-2) at Providence (10-2-3): Nine more saves from Ridge Cullen and a Charles Loftin goal pushed Providence past Ocala Trinity Catholic, and a repeat performance could earn them their first regional final berth since 2011. Florida High is well-balanced on offense, with five Seminoles scoring Wednesday against Wolfson.

REGION 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day (7-5-4) at St. Joseph (8-3-5), 5 p.m.: Familiar foes. St. Johns eliminated the Flashes in the 2021 playoffs before St. Joseph turned the tables 1-0 last February. The Spartans won last week's regional final 2-0 on goals by George Friedline and Antonio Holmberg. Valentino Moore led the Flashes in Wednesday's opening-round win over Christ's Church.

Harvest Community (7-3-2) at Tallahassee St. John Paul II (14-2-1): A tough assignment for Harvest, coming off a historic playoff win on Wednesday. Aiden Griffin, Matias Pardi and Corey Stavres are the top scorers for a Panthers team that's allowed only 11 goals all season.