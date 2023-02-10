New podcast explores conspiracies surrounding car bombing death of Republic reporter Don Bolles

The car bombing of Arizona Republic reporter Don Bolles in 1976 was such a brutal and violent act that the official motive behind it — that Bolles wrote an embarrassing article about a powerful businessman — never seemed particularly reasonable or rational.

Conspiracy theories have swirled in the years after the slaying, offering possibly more satisfying answers. Most coalesce around this thought: Bolles was not killed for a story he did, but one he was working on. And one that would implicate powerful people and institutions.

A nine-part podcast set to be released Friday will give oxygen to those conspiratorial whispers.

“The Syndicate,” produced by Phoenix-based Criminal Minded Media, will suggest that Bolles was killed because he was set to expose a gold smuggling and cash-skimming ring involving powerful interests, including the electronics giant Motorola and the since-demolished Phoenix Greyhound Park.

“Don Bolles was secretly working on this investigation that was his white whale,” said John Anagnopoulos, one of the creators and producers of the podcast.

The podcast suggests mob interests worked to cover-up the true nature of the slaying and suggests that Bolles’s former editor was the victim of a murder made to look like a suicide to hide what he knew about the secret story.

Republic reporters through the decades have gone through the files Bolles kept at his desk — the most recent sweep of the documents occurred in 2019 — and found no evidence Bolles working on such a story. Still, the alternative theories continue to have life.

Don Bolles loses fight for life:Remembering the reporter with his 1976 obituary

Anagnopoulos said that the podcast doesn’t produce a smoking gun. But, he said, raises questions about the official story, suggesting it doesn’t add up.

“We have our opinion on this show,” he said, “and make sure to state that.”

Anagnopoulus grew up in Phoenix and knew the Bolles story as a child. His family owned the Matador Mexican restaurant in downtown Phoenix, and figures who authorities said played a role in the Bolles bombing floated in and out.

Anagnopoulus remembered Kemper Marley, the liquor magnate who authorities said ordered the hit after Bolles’s embarrassing article about him, patting him on the head while he ate cheese crisps at the restaurant.

“I always was under the impression that justice was done and that was that,” Anagnopoulus said during an interview. “It was surprising that as we kind of opened doors and turned corners that maybe that’s not all that accurate.”

The official narrative has Bolles being killed for something seemingly petty: A story he did cost Marley a seat on the racing commission.

Marley was so upset that he implicitly or explicitly gave an order that Bolles, along with a few other enemies, should be disposed of. John Adamson testified to this under an immunity deal. Police warned him that they would seek the death penalty against him if anything he told them turned out not to be true.

Adamson told police that Max Dunlap had offered him $50,000 to kill Bolles and the others on Marley’s kill list. Adamson said he used the skills of James Robison, a plumber who Adamson knew to be good with explosives. Adamson told police about other dynamite bombings and arsons the two had done together.

Adamson said that he had lured Bolles to the hotel with the promise of tip on a story. After Bolles parked, he planted the bomb under Bolles’s driver’s seat. Then, he said, he drove away. Robison was stationed in the parking lot and used a remote control device to detonate the bomb.

Bolles fell out of his car and onto the hot asphalt. People rushed around him to help. Bolles got out the last words he would ever speak. The bystanders would later tell police what they remember hearing. It was essentially these words: John Adamson, mafia and Emprise, a horse-and dog-racing company.

Unsent letter:Her father was convicted of killing Republic reporter Don Bolles; she wrote a letter to his daughter

Police used the name, John Adamson, to start the investigation. The name was also on a note Bolles had left on his desk, a reminder of the appointment. Adamson was arrested two days after the bombing, upon his return from a rushed trip to Lake Havasu City.

Adamson agreed to an immunity deal just before his trial. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

The other two words Bolles spoke, mafia and Emprise, have given rise to conspiracies.

Starting in 1969, Bolles had done stories on Emprise, the co-owners of Phoenix Greyhound Park, and its suspected ties to organized crime. His stories resulted in Congressional hearings on the topic.

The stories also resulted in the Funks, the other co-owners of the dog-racing park, looking to discredit Bolles. An informant told Bolles that he was paid to wiretap his home phone. He described a long-distance call Bolles had made. That made Bolles believe it was true.

Bolles wanted the Funks prosecuted for tapping his phone. He urged Republic editors to make the suspected wiretapping a front-page story. That prompted the Funks to sue the newspaper and Bolles. Bolles sued right back.

Cassette tapes stored in the file cabinets along with Bolles’s files revealed how personal Bolles took this dispute. The Republic used the audio to produce a podcast in 2019.

The Funks were never prosecuted. The lawsuits were dropped.

Bolles stopped officially covering the Funks and greyhound racing and was assigned to the state Legislature.

However, he never stopped trying to keep tabs on the Funks.

After the bombing, investigators found in the backseat of his car a briefcase that held documents related to Emprise and the greyhound racing industry. Nothing in the reports detail what those documents said. But Bolles would have had reason to refresh himself on those files that day.

The day of the bombing, a legislative committee passed a bill that would have eventually forced the Funks to sell some of the family’s racetracks. It broke up the monopoly that Bolles thought gave rise to corruption. But, he also thought the bill let the Funks hold on to their power, and money, too long.

Just after covering that hearing, Bolles went off to the Clarendon to meet his source. The Funk family and its ties to organized crime were on his mind.

Bolles had long been worried that a source would kill him. Years before the bombing, according to a phone call he recorded on cassette, Bolles told someone he always checked underneath his car before getting in to make sure no one had been “fiddling with it because I know what I’m up against.”

Don Bolles' car:Arizona Republic reporter's bombed car goes into storage as Newseum closes

Bolles likely didn’t expect any heat to come from Marley and a months-old story that was essentially a clip job, a compilation of Marley misdeeds chronicled in past news stories.

Promotional material about “The Syndicate” podcast falsely said that Bolles’s story about Marley was written after Marley lost his commission seat, not before. Anagnopoulos said that material was being removed from the teaser material.

Anagnopoulos said that what was important to him was keeping the Bolles story in people’s minds. He said he wanted to keep the tale fresh for a new generation.

He said that was especially important to him as he sees journalism and journalists coming under attack in what he called a “post-truth” era.

“Don Bolles,” he said, “is a heroic figure who seems to be getting lost in time.”