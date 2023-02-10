Elected in 2018, Mayor Kevin Hartke is starting his second and final term leading the city of Chandler.

The St. Louis native, who has lived in Chandler since 1985 and was the longtime lead pastor at Trinity Christian Fellowship, holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and a master’s degree in theology from Fuller Theological Seminary.

He joined the city's council in 2008 and served two full terms before running for its top position.

Hartke has spent much of his time in office guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, a task he approached with an eye to the local economy.

He highlights building connections with residents and maintaining a business-friendly atmosphere in Chandler as some of his top priorities during his tenure, and points to low tax rates and initiatives like CIVIC, a program that provides residents with a behind-the-scenes look at city services and how departments operate.

As mayor, he serves on a variety of regional intergovernmental boards, including the Arizona League of Cities and Towns Executive Board, the Maricopa Association of Governments Executive Board and Regional Council, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Regional Public Transportation Authority.

He won reelection with an overwhelming majority in August. That election marked the first contested mayoral race in Chandler since 2006, when Boyd Dunn and Phill Westbrooks faced off for the position. His current term will end in January 2027.

Sasha Hupka covers Chandler and regional issues for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a Chandler tip? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter: @SashaHupka .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who is the mayor of Chandler? What to know about Kevin Hartke