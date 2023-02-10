Editorial: Ventura County’s precarious water status

A little more than two months ago, the State Department of Water Resources released a report summarizing the water supply status of 414 urban water suppliers around California. Of them, just three projected shortages so severe that by this summer they could not be offset by stronger conservation measures.

Here’s the reason to pay close attention to that report: Of those three suppliers with the most severe outlooks in all of California, two were in Ventura County. They are the county waterworks districts in Moorpark and Simi Valley.

Also notable is that of the 73 suppliers that anticipated shortages that could be overcome only through more aggressive conservation, the two with the greatest shortfalls were either in Ventura County or on its border — the city of Thousand Oaks (67% shortage) and the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District in Calabasas (63%).

Much has happened in the intervening two months and — at least from a water-supply standpoint — all of it has been good. Torrents of rain have fallen, the Sierra snowpack is at double its normal level for the date, the state’s key reservoirs have nearly doubled their storage levels, and the Department of Water Resources has said it will be able to deliver five times more water this year than it was earlier projecting.

This year’s rains may not have fully alleviated the effects of the drought, but they have at least forestalled what was on its way to becoming a crisis so severe that it could have led to mandatory rationing, at least in areas such as eastern Ventura County that are almost 100% reliant on water imports from Northern California.

The state report is a reminder of just how precarious the water-supply status is in those areas. They have little or no groundwater, and no means to access Southern California’s other source of imported water, the Colorado River.

As it happens, access to Colorado River may not much longer be the lifeline it was thought to be. California and the other Western states are engaged in a standoff in how to apportion resources from that diminished and threatened source, and further cutbacks are a near certainty as Nevada’s Lake Mead continues to dwindle.

Beyond the rain, there is more good water news to report in Ventura County: Camarillo’s groundwater desalting facility came on line this month, and by spring it will be producing about 4 million gallons of potable water every day. That amount will reduce Camarillo’s reliance on imported water from about half its annual needs to less than 20%.

But all this welcome news does not overshadow the seriousness of that November report that showed eastern Ventura County is more vulnerable than the rest of the state when the California Water Project is squeezed by prolonged drought.

It is essential that county consumers continue to embrace common-sense conservation measures such as converting turf areas to drought-tolerate landscaping, seeking out and repairing leaks, limiting showers, running dishwashers and washing machines only on full loads, and not using a hose to wash off sidewalks and driveways.

Lest anyone think the ethic for the moment should be “use it while you’ve got it,” it should be noted that a gallon of imported state water saved can in fact be a gallon stored. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s massive Diamond Valley reservoir in Riverside County — a resource that spared the region from severe pain during the first years of this drought — stands at 61% of its storage capacity.

There’s ample room to store that which can be sensibly saved.