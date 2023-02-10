Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin

By Christopher Adams,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtEyz_0kj5SaW400

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report reveals just how unaffordable several of Texas’ largest cities have become for those making minimum wage.

Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.

Zillow says Austin’s housing market is now ‘ice cold,’ Austin Board of Realtors says no way

In Austin, for example, rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment is about $1,764 a month. It would take 5.1 full-time minimum wage incomes to be able to afford the rent. That is higher than any other city surveyed.

Last year, the city increased the minimum wage to $20 an hour for its own employees, but that doesn’t extend to non-governmental workers. Texas uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

When it comes to one-bedroom apartments, Austin is the second-most unaffordable city in the nation for minimum wage workers, behind Atlanta. With a typical rent of $1,399 a month, you’d need four minimum wage incomes in Austin, compared to 4.3 in Atlanta.

Where other Texas cities stand

Other major cities in Texas are also unaffordable for those on minimum wage. At least three people working full-time would be needed to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

“This is perhaps the only context in which San Francisco is more affordable than San Antonio,” said Nicole Bachaud, a senior economist with Zillow. “Renters have been squeezed by record-fast rent growth while incomes haven’t kept up. That’s true for those making minimum wage, but especially so where the minimum wage hasn’t budged for more than a decade.”

San Francisco does have the highest rent of the 50 cities surveyed, with a typical one-bedroom apartment setting renters back $2,352 each month. The high minimum wage there, $16.99 an hour, does help offset that cost, meaning renters would need 2.9 full-time incomes to afford an apartment, compared to 3.1 incomes in San Antonio.

Of the cities surveyed, Seattle had the highest minimum wage, at $18.69 an hour. As such, it would only take two people working full-time to be able to afford a one-bedroom apartment in that city.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX
Tuesday Morning closing 24 Texas storefronts
Austin, TX2 days ago
Most Popular
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about this Texas company
Austin, TX5 hours ago
Oldest brewing company in U.S. now selling in the Midwest
Joplin, MO7 hours ago
Texas gun laws: Uvalde senator proposing sweeping changes
Uvalde, TX2 days ago
House minority leader to visit South Texas border
Laredo, TX12 hours ago
Border gaps in Arizona slowly closing while migrant crossings are down
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
$12.5M flowing to Valley for street, drainage projects: 10 cities will benefit
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Assault case against former UT basketball coach Chris Beard dismissed by Travis County DA
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy