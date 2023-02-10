Tim Allen Confirms He’s Returning As Buzz LightYear In ‘Toy Story 5’

Even after we thought the Toy Story saga would come to a close after Toy Story 4, it appears we will be getting a Toy Story 5, and Tim Allen (the original Buzz LightYear) will be turning to the role.

Allen took to social media to announce his return to the role after actor Chris Evans took on the voice role for the Disney+ film Lightyear in 2022. “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!” Allen tweeted out.

Tim Allen returning as Buzz LightYear for ‘Toy Story 5’

Of course, Allen’s tweet was met with a lot of praise and happy fans. “Not gonna lie as a 37 yr. Old man child I’m super excited about this… I was in 5th grade when The original came out and it’s something I now share with my kids. I grew up on You Tim, thank you for all the great memories and those to come,” one fan writes.

Another says, “Time to get the gang back together again! Reunite Buzz and Woody as well as Andy has kids and gets his toys back for his kids!! Make it right!!” This is likely referring to the ending of Toy Story 4, where Buzz and Woody go their separate ways.

TOY STORY, from left: Buzz Lightyear (voice: Tim Allen), Woody (voice: Tom Hanks), 1995. ph: © Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The original idea to move away from Allen and use Evans for 2022’s Lightyear was mired with controversy at the time, as many theorized that Disney might no longer want to use Allen, perhaps for political reasons or otherwise. With this being said, Evans has continued to maintain a deep level of respect for Allen, even calling Allen’s approach to the role “untouchable.” Despite this, Lightyear failed to meet expectations at the box office.