Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Cheatham County Source

2nd Suspect Charged in Attack, Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student

By Morgan Mitchell,

7 days ago

From Metro Nashville Police Department:

Detectives have arrested 22-year-old Desmond Tyler as the 2nd suspect in last week’s attack and shooting of a 26-yr-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road in Green Hills

Tyler was charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping & attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Last week, 19-year-old Michael A. Green was charged in the shooting.

MNPD says the victim, who was to return soon to LSU for her final months of medical school, was randomly attacked by the two males.

The post 2nd Suspect Charged in Attack, Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN
Franklin-based Health Company Experiences Cyber Attack; Exposes Info of 1M Patients
Franklin, TN2 days ago
US Labor Dept. Recovers $58K in Back Wages for Pleasant View Hotel Workers
Pleasant View, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Deborah Marie Locke
Ashland City, TN4 days ago
Most Popular
TBI Agents Investigating Burns Officer-Involved Shooting
Burns, TN11 hours ago
Smyrna Police Search for Two Armed Robbery Suspects
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Tennessee National Guardsmen Killed in Helicopter Crash Identified as Pilots from Murfreesboro, Joelton
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Nashville Zoo Nominated for Best U.S. Zoo of 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 2-16,2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
WestJet to Launch Nonstop Service from BNA® to Vancouver
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville Stampede Returns to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy