YouTube TV bringing long-awaited changes to ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’

PHOENIX – It may not be your father’s “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

With YouTube TV taking over the package from DirecTV that allows fans to watch out-of-market games, it might finally have some of the features fans have pined for.

“It’s a product that, for all intents and purposes, has not changed in almost 30 years,” Brian Rolapp said on “ The Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast ” that published Friday.

Big changes are coming to ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ for the first time in 30 years. Getty Images

While the core package will probably be priced the same in the $300 range, there will likely be other offerings this fall. As a result of moving to a digital platform – a huge difference in itself from satellite – some of the changes, according to Rolapp, could include:

A lower-cost, stripped-down version

The ability to watch multiple games at one time

Interactive features

The one item that doesn’t seem as if it will be available – at least not this upcoming season – is just buying only a fans’ favorite teams games.

There is a lot of room for YouTube and the NFL innovate — and they plan to do it.

“There’s probably a lot of opportunity between the all-you-can-eat and free television,” Rolapp said.

The league and the NFL had already announced that Sunday Ticket will be on YouTube TV, but fans will be able to buy it at a slightly higher price without that service.