Sarah Jessica Parker caught kissing John Corbett on ‘And Just Like That’ set

It’s a Shaw thing.

John Corbett is reprising his role as Aidan Shaw on the second season of “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” — and his character is sweeping Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw off her stiletto-clad feet.

Parker, 57, sent “SATC” fans into overdrive Thursday night after posting a series of photos that showed her smooching Corbett, 61, on set.

“This. Is. Not. A. Drill,” the actress captioned her post, which generated almost 750,000 likes and a whole lot of celebrity excitement.

“NO WAYYYYYY,” Gwyneth Paltrow commented, using all caps to express her enthusiasm.

“I’m freaking,” Parker’s pal Andy Cohen added of the characters’ romantic reunion.

The official “And Just Like That” Instagram page reposted the steamy set pics, with the caption: “And just like that Carrie is back on her tiptoes.”

Last month, The Post confirmed that Corbett would indeed be shooting a kiss scene with Parker while reprising his role as studly furniture maker Shaw.

Paparazzi also captured photos of Parker and Corbett in character during Thursday night’s filming in New York City. One shot showed the actors engaged in a steamy smooch on a stoop. GC Images

Corbett is returning “for a substantial, multi-episode arc,” according to Deadline. GC Images

However, the photos aren’t the first to show Corbett on set.

On January 13, the “And Just Like That” Instagram page posted a series of images showing Parker and Corbett shooting the HBO Max show while walking hand in hand.

Corbett played Shaw on “Sex and the City” for 22 episodes between 2000 and 2003.

His return as the beloved character in the second season of “And Just Like That” was seemingly confirmed by Parker last September.

Get a room! The pair were pictured engaged in a lusty liplock on the New York City set of the show Thursday night. GC IMages

History repeating itself: Corbett and Parker are seen in character preparing to smooch on a stoop in the original “Sex and the City” series.

“Could be, could be,” Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his possible return. “Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore.”

In August last year, Deadline reported that Corbett would reprise his role, with a source noting his character was “set for a substantial, multi-episode arc.”

The “Northern Exposure” alum falsely claimed to Page Six in 2021 that he would be appearing in the first season of the HBO Max reboot.

“I’m going to do the show,” he said, adding that the news is “very exciting” for him. “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes],” he continued.

However, he did not make any appearances in the first season, which aired in December 2021.

Now, Corbett’s return as Shaw comes following the death of Bradshaw’s husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth), meaning the lovelorn protagonist is ripe for another romance.