Open in App
Dana Point, CA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Paddleboarder finds mysterious sea creature while exploring waters off California

By FOX Weather,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6Vr4_0kj5PTOU00

What’s transparent like glass but gooey like jelly and swims in the Pacific Ocean near California?

A paddleboarder exploring the waters off Southern California’s Dana Point recently found out for himself.

“What is that?” Bill Clements wondered on camera as he picked up a string of the gelatinous marine creatures. “Looks like some sort of salp.”

Clements told Storyful that the bioluminescent creature “appeared to be a single organism, but when I took a closer look, it was a chain of organisms all connected to one another. So interesting!”

Despite their appearance, salps, also known as sea squirts, are not related to jellyfish, according to Storyful. A notochord running down their backs places them in the family of vertebrate animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlPJ6_0kj5PTOU00
A paddleboarder discovered a mysterious sea creature.
Storyful
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State
Watch This Gigantic Whale Comes Within Inches of Swallowing a Surfer Whole
Santa Cruz, CA12 days ago
Most Popular
Humpback whale that washed up on Long Island likely struck and killed by vessel
Hempstead, NY15 days ago
Discover Florida’s Alligator-Infested Sinkhole Known as ‘Deep Hole’
Sarasota, FL7 days ago
Giant Thresher Smashes Record
Southport, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy