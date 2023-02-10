Fear vs Anxiety. Know the difference.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “Fear talks to us with internal voices going off. Anxiety talks with us to with our bodies” voiced, psychotherapist, Natalie Kolhass.

Psychotherapist, Natalie Kolhass says the two often-grouped feelings, fear and anxiety use two completely separate mechanisms to let your body know what’s wrong.

Kolhass stated, “It makes it easier for us to recognize when one is going off and the other is going off.”

Kolhass says when anxiety talks it creates an uneasy feeling in your stomach or makes you breath more heavily.

“That is an indication that your anxiety trying to get your attention and it wants you to recognize you need to run away from whatever those negative thoughts are and actually run into your life” Kolhass added.

Fear could look like something that’s not 100 percent true, taking you away from your values, or not taking advantage of opportunities life presents you.

Kolhass uttered, “Fear is going to say don’t, can’t because all of those situations could provide a chance for us to get emotionally or physically hurt. Fear has what we call a confirmation bias, it’s only going to look for evidence to support why you’re not going to have a good time.”

Anxiety acts like a gatekeeper to fear.

“But anxiety’s mission is to let us know when fear is pulling us off course in a direction where we’re not going to find happy” Kolhass believes.

Anxiety isn’t something you can just ignore. Next time you’re in a moment when anxiety flares up, Kolhass offers these grounded methods to stop it in its tracks.

Kolhass echoed, “Get yourself present in the room, look around find five things that are a different color, and go through all the different senses. A really simple one is to sing a song.”

Get yourself present in the moment so you can take a step back and see what’s causing the anxiety. Natalie Kolhass has one more vital piece of information.

Go into the situation try it on, see how it is, recognize did that work for me or not, and make your own decisions.

So, I felt anxious to come out here to Colorado and leave my family, to be on the western slope by myself but had I not taken a leap of faith, I wouldn’t be out here giving you the news today. So makes the decision to leave your comfort zone once and a while. you never know where it may lead you.

