Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
WFRV Local 5

Bucks win 9th straight, hold off LeBron-less Lakers 115-106

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPm1I_0kj5OjkP00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory, 115-106 over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Thursday night.

James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot two nights after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s career scoring leader . The Bucks still fell behind by 11 in a tepid first half and never pulled away from an opponent with only nine players in uniform, but Antetokounmpo racked up 23 points in the second half.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Jrue Holiday added 18 for the Bucks, who matched their longest winning streak since their 9-0 start to this season. Milwaukee is primed for the stretch run to the postseason after adding veteran Jae Crowder to its talented core at the trade deadline.

For the latest on high school sports in northeast Wisconsin:

“Our offense has been better for this stretch,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Tonight we did not shoot it well, but I think generally speaking, we’ve been shooting the ball better. I think it’s been our unselfishness, the way the ball has moved, the pop that we’re playing with. Getting Khris healthy makes a big difference, so it’s a little bit of everything. It’s hard to keep a stretch like this going, but we want to keep pushing.”

Dennis Schröder had 25 points and 12 assists in a standout performance at point guard for the Lakers, who had only four reserves after their flurry of trades in the past two days.

Los Angeles shipped out Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones while adding D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed.

Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley sat on the Lakers’ bench to watch this game with their new teammates.

“We’ve just got to put everything together,” said Anthony Davis, who had 23 points and 16 rebounds while battling foul trouble. “Obviously we know what we have on paper. We’ve got to put it to the floor. We’re behind the 8-ball, so we’ve got to do it with some urgency. These guys coming in are ready to get going.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Local 5 Community News

The Lakers are 25-31 after their third straight loss, and they’re in desperate need of a winning surge if they hope to avoid missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

James missed his 12th game of the season with an injury that has required constant maintenance. The Lakers honored his achievement with a pregame ceremony in which he thanked his fans and his family while describing the week as “surreal.”

Despite using their 28th starting lineup in 56 games this season, the short-handed Lakers improbably took a 58-50 halftime lead while Milwaukee missed 23 of its 28 3-point attempts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
De Pere, WI7 days ago
HS Sports Xtra: De Pere beats Pewaukee in battle of No. 1s
De Pere, WI5 days ago
Neenah’s Cal Klesmit talks ACL recovery, State Championship, UWGB, and more
Neenah, WI5 days ago
Warm weather thinning ice ahead of sturgeon spearing season
Oconomowoc, WI7 days ago
Huge sturgeon speared in Lake Winnebago system
Oshkosh, WI1 day ago
Big week for grocery stores as people prepare for Super Bowl
Appleton, WI6 days ago
Former Milwaukee Bucks guard arrested on family violence charge
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
HS Sports 2/16: West De Pere, Bonduel girls wrap up conference titles; regional hockey highlights
De Pere, WI18 hours ago
Timber Rattlers Manager calls 2023 renovations “Big League”
Grand Chute, WI3 days ago
Green Bay Packers announce 25th member of Fan Hall of Fame
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
No. 11 Marquette rallies late to edge No. 16 Xavier 69-68
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Cheeks has 18 in Robert Morris’ 71-56 victory over Green Bay
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Dave Robinson, Marv Fleming help Packers celebrate Black History Month
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Sevastopol wins Packerland, WDP stays on top of conference
De Pere, WI3 days ago
Report: Packers RB Aaron Jones reaches salary agreement, will stay in Green Bay
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Sewing group makes quilts for Oshkosh warming shelter
Oshkosh, WI1 day ago
Bobbleheads, patriotic jerseys, and more: Brewers release 2023 promotional schedule
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Chicago Bears close on Arlington Park property
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Hometown Hero: Mike Thomas
Appleton, WI10 hours ago
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Lawrence University adding men’s & women’s lacrosse to its repertoire
Appleton, WI21 hours ago
Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT for 11th straight win
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
AP Source: Browns owners seeking share of NBA’s Bucks
Cleveland, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy