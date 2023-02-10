Open in App
Horatio, AR
KTAL News

Deputies arrest person of interest in Horatio shooting

By Christa Swanson,

7 days ago

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Sevier County deputies arrested a person of interest that was missing for four days after a woman was shot Sunday.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies arrived at a home in Horatio to find a 57-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities executed search warrants for the victim’s home to collect evidence.

Family of Alonzo Bagley to hold press conference, justice march

Law enforcement started a search for Kaylee Cornet, 28, who was last seen at a residence on Central Rd. in Horatio but fled on foot. Cornet was found and arrested Thursday afternoon.

