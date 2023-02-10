Deputies arrest person of interest in Horatio shooting

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Sevier County deputies arrested a person of interest that was missing for four days after a woman was shot Sunday.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies arrived at a home in Horatio to find a 57-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities executed search warrants for the victim's home to collect evidence.
Law enforcement started a search for Kaylee Cornet, 28, who was last seen at a residence on Central Rd. in Horatio but fled on foot. Cornet was found and arrested Thursday afternoon. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
