thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTS OUTSIDE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY – JANUARY 14-FEBRUARY 12, 2023.
FOURTEEN (14) OF FIFTEEN (15) LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. RESIDENTS WERE ARRESTED ELSEWHERE IN NEIGHBORING KY. COUNTIES, WHILE ANOTHER WAS ARRESTED IN OF ALL PLACES…TEXAS. ALSO; A FORT GAY, W.VA. MAN HAD TWO SEPARATE ARRESTS IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ARRESTS WERE SPLIT BETWEEN: FOUR (4) IN JOHNSON...
Herald and Tribune
Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of local eagles
Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
wymt.com
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
Kingsport Times-News
Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident
BIG STONE GAP — Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
q95fm.net
PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER COLLABORATING WITH CEDAR TO DEVELOP A HEALTHCARE COMPONENT WITHIN THE STUDENT FAIR PROGRAM
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has entered into a collaborative agreement with Community Economic Development and Revitalization, better known throughout the region as CEDAR, to develop a new “Healthcare Careers Education Program” within the Healthy Communities Pillar of the SOAR Blueprint. For the first 27 years of its existence,...
Get Baked Seattle is Coming to Pikeville
Born out of necessity, Co-Owners Greg and Keri Hayes took matters into their own kitchen to create "the best cookie you've ever tried."
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
clayconews.com
Suspect Wanted on Three(3) Warrants Arrested after Police Chase in Knox County, Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 5:30 P.M. Knox County Deputies responded to a complaint of a suspicious structure fire on Avalon Drive in Gray. Deputies were at a residence while conducting a neighborhood canvas when a red 2009 Pontiac Grand Am pulled into the driveway of the residence.
OnlyInYourState
The Most Romantic Overlook In Kentucky Is At This Beautiful State Park
There’s no shortage of scenic overlooks in Kentucky, from the peaks of Pine Mountain to the tops of the Berea pinnacles (and, of course, pretty much every viewpoint in Red River Gorge). In terms of superlatives, we’d like to nominate Chained Rock as the most romantic overlook in Kentucky — this is a place for which words (and photos) simply cannot do justice.
wymt.com
Pikeville HS students make special donation
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
Sheriff: Johnson City man arrested after physical altercation results in injuries in Virginia
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – An unidentified number of people were taken to an emergency room Sunday after a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the department, deputies responded to an emergency call from the Oak Mountain Road section of Big […]
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
harlanenterprise.net
Counterfeit money floating around Harlan
Harlan County has recently seen a surge of counterfeit currency being passed into circulation, as a large number of fake $50 bills were discovered at multiple business locations. Harlan City Chief of Police Winston “Wink” Yeary talked about the uptick in counterfeit currency during a recent interview. “The...
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
wymt.com
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Sunday afternoon incident. Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said he received a call around 4:30 p.m. about an altercation at White’s Branch between a man and a 17-year-old. When deputies arrived, they said...
wymt.com
‘It means everything to us’: Letcher Countians tell how family history can overcome anything
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a family affair at most businesses in Letcher County. At Rocket Farm, rocket logos and a cat named “Rocket” are spread across the property along with their crops. For decades, however, it has been the Breeding family home. “It means everything to...
