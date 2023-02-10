ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and Tribune

Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of local eagles

Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
ABINGDON, VA
wymt.com

Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident

BIG STONE GAP — Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER COLLABORATING WITH CEDAR TO DEVELOP A HEALTHCARE COMPONENT WITHIN THE STUDENT FAIR PROGRAM

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has entered into a collaborative agreement with Community Economic Development and Revitalization, better known throughout the region as CEDAR, to develop a new “Healthcare Careers Education Program” within the Healthy Communities Pillar of the SOAR Blueprint. For the first 27 years of its existence,...
PIKEVILLE, KY
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
clayconews.com

Suspect Wanted on Three(3) Warrants Arrested after Police Chase in Knox County, Kentucky

BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 5:30 P.M. Knox County Deputies responded to a complaint of a suspicious structure fire on Avalon Drive in Gray. Deputies were at a residence while conducting a neighborhood canvas when a red 2009 Pontiac Grand Am pulled into the driveway of the residence.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Most Romantic Overlook In Kentucky Is At This Beautiful State Park

There’s no shortage of scenic overlooks in Kentucky, from the peaks of Pine Mountain to the tops of the Berea pinnacles (and, of course, pretty much every viewpoint in Red River Gorge). In terms of superlatives, we’d like to nominate Chained Rock as the most romantic overlook in Kentucky — this is a place for which words (and photos) simply cannot do justice.
PINEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville HS students make special donation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Counterfeit money floating around Harlan

Harlan County has recently seen a surge of counterfeit currency being passed into circulation, as a large number of fake $50 bills were discovered at multiple business locations. Harlan City Chief of Police Winston “Wink” Yeary talked about the uptick in counterfeit currency during a recent interview. “The...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Sunday afternoon incident. Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said he received a call around 4:30 p.m. about an altercation at White’s Branch between a man and a 17-year-old. When deputies arrived, they said...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy