February Marks Love Your Local Retailers Month

Profess your love for your favorite local business the old fashioned way with a love letter. Applications are open for artist residency scholarships. And if you have the acting bug, audition dates for the Sunflower Troupe are open. You're watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by the LOR Foundation and Choice Building Supply Hardware. I'm Connor Shreve. "Love your local retailers." That's the message from the Cortez Retail Enhancement Association during this Love Cortez Month. During Valentine's Month, you can show your love with a letter, feature your favorite Cortez business, and explain what makes them great. Five randomly selected winners will be picked to win $500 in Cortez Cupid Cash Cards to be spent locally. Remember, Love Cortez Letters are a chance to remind local businesses why they matter to us. Companies mentioned in the letter will be featured by Crea's Love Cortez Favorites. Submissions will be taken until 5 p.m. on February 28. There is a drop box for the love letters at the Colorado Welcome Center, or you can mail them to the Cortez Retail Enhancement Association at P.O. Box 1715 Cortez, Colorado 81321. There is a call for artists interested in one or two week residencies in Mancos. Willowtail Springs Nature Preserve Education Center is offering scholarships for residencies in March, April, May, and October. Residencies include a cabin for one person and a studio. At least six of the remaining available weeks will be awarded to Native Americans. Applicants must be an emerging, established, or mid-career practitioner in the visual arts, performing arts, film, literature, music, ecology, or natural sciences. Residencies are open to local, national, and international applicants. Apply online at willowtail.org. The Sunflower Troupe is holding open auditions for the upcoming season. Plays include a range of lengths and genres. Roles are available for every age and gender. Audition dates are from February 15th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and February 18th to 19th from noon until two. Come with a prepared monologue or be prepared to do a cold reading. Find more information online at sunflowertheater.org. Thanks for watching this edition of the local news roundup. I'm Connor Shreve.

