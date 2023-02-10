Stars of the Day: Big games lead Tiverton girls basketball to an upset victory

Sam Bettencourt and Sam Gacioch helped the Tiverton High School girls basketball team upset Smithfield on Thursday night

Sam Bettencourt and Sam Gacioch, Tiverton girls basketball

The Tigers lost the lead in the second half, regained it with four minutes left and held Smithfield to just two points down the stretch as host Tiverton upset the Sentinels 37-34 on Thursday in a Division II contest. Bettencourt scored a team-best 11 points and Gacioch snared 15 rebounds as the Tigers pushed their record to 6-11 while dropping the Sentinels to 10-7.

Ginnie Hamilton and Ella Bolano, Middletown girls basketball

Surging host Middletown won its fifth consecutive game as it defeated first-place Toll Gate 56-42 on Thursday to further tighten the Division III standings. The Islanders win, the second over the Titans this season, elevated their record to 11-6 while dropping Toll Gate to 12-5. Pilgrim also is 12-5 and Narragansett is 11-5 through Thursday.

Hamilton tallied 18 points and snagged 11 rebounds while Bolano scored 14 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Maeve Tullson and Olivia Durant, Portsmouth girls basketball

After losing three straight road games Portsmouth returned to the comfy confines of its own gym and downed East Providence 59-46. Tullson dropped in 15 points and added 15 rebounds for a true double-double while Durant scored a team-best 16 points as the Patriots climbed to 9-6 in Division I.

On the court:What we learned from Portsmouth’s Houdini-like win over Cranston East

Maeve Crowley and Danaysha Cherry, Rogers girls basketball

Host Barrington scored 20 points in the last quarter, one more point than Rogers managed in the second half, as the Eagles pulled away from the Vikings for a 60-41 victory on Thursday night. Crowley dropped in 13 points and Cherry scored 11 as the Vikings Division I mark went to 9-8 with one regular-season game left.

Ben Pacheco and Nate Sama, Tiverton boys basketball

Hockey penalities:Forfeits and substance-abuse education after video of Portsmouth hockey players

Tiverton rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit as it defeated Tolman 54-48 in a Division II game in Pawtucket on Thursday. Pacheco and Sama each scored 15 points as the Tigers pulled into a four-way tie for seventh place with a 10-6 record.