Diabetes in U.S. children expected to increase at 'alarming' rates. Here's why.

U.S. health experts have some dramatic predictions about the future of diabetes in America.

Those include

A 700% increase in Type 2 diabetes in people younger than 20 by 2060

A 65% increase in Type 1 diabetes in people younger than 20 by 2060

These predictions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are "incredibly alarming," said Dr. Jean Chen, of Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology. She looked at the predictions and explained the factors at play and how to reduce diabetes risks.

How did the CDC arrive at the forecasts?

The federally funded study analyzed the rate of increases in diabetes cases from 2002 to 2017 and projected trends out to 2060. It also looked at health-equity factors and predicted that for Type 2 diabetes, non-Hispanic Black children were expected to have the highest rates, followed by Hispanic children. White children and the "all others" category were tied for a distant third. For Type 1, white children were forecast to have the highest rates, followed by Hispanic children and then non-Hispanic Black children, with all others coming in a distant fourth.

What's the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes used to be known as adult-onset diabetes. "Twenty years ago, Type 2 in kids and young adults was unheard of," Chen said.

Type 2 happens when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and the cells also don't respond well to insulin and stops being able to use it. The biggest risk factor is obesity, but genetics also play a factor.

Type 1 diabetes typically occurs beginning in childhood. It is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas doesn't produce insulin.

It's unclear why Type 1 diabetes happens, but genetics might have something to do with it, as might other factors, such as a virus that triggers an autoimmune reaction.

Why is diabetes increasing among children?

The biggest factor is the rise in obesity rates, as well as more unhealthful food choices and less exercise.

Rates also are on the upswing in children because of an increase in gestational diabetes among pregnant women. That puts the child more at risk for developing diabetes, in addition to a higher birth weight and obesity later in life.

What is the danger of diabetes?

Diabetes leads to many other medical problems, including:

What can people do to avoid making these predictions come true?