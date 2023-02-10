Here Is Why New AI Tools Like OpenAI's ChatGPT Are Great News for Nvidia and Other Chip Stocks

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss the various generative AI solutions on the market from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) , Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) , Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) , and numerous private companies and how they are creating the need for more computational power, which is excellent news for companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) . Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 8, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2023.

