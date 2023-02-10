PayPal's CEO to Resign. Here's What Investors Should Know

In this video, I will talk about PayPal 's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report and explain why this is a solid quarter and a sign of good things to come, despite the fact that the CEO will resign later this year.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2023.

