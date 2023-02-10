Donald Glover’s New Series ‘Swarm’ Gets Premiere Date & Buzzy Teaser: Watch

Amazon Studios revealed Friday (Feb. 10) that Donald Glover ‘s forthcoming TV series Swarm will premiere via Prime Video on March 17.

Swarm follows a young woman named Dre (played by Dominique Fishback) who is obsessed with a fictional pop star, who is reportedly similar to Beyoncé , according to Vanity Fair , and will dig deeper into her unhealthy obsession. And that similarity is evident in the show’s incredibly eerie teaser trailer, which has the pestering, buzzing sound of a bee and Twitter’s chirping sound underscoring the main question repeated throughout the clip: “Who is your favorite artist?”

Fishback, who’s also the show’s producer, stars alongside Damson Idris and Chlöe Bailey , who’s signed to Bey’s label Parkwood Entertainment alongside her sister and Chloe x Halle counterpart Halle Bailey.

Swarm is also set as the opening-night TV premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

Glover worked on the series with Janine Nabers, who was a writer and producer on his Emmy-winning FX series Atlanta and is Swarm ‘s showrunner. The multihyphenate star directed the pilot episode, while his brother Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz and Michael Schaefer serve as executive producers. Malia Obama, daughter of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is also involved in Swarm in the writer’s room. Swarm comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.

See the official teaser trailer for Swarm above.