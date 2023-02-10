Renamed Sewickley theater continues familiar programming, expands opportunities

Programming and renovations continue at the the recently renamed Lindsay Theater & Cultural Center in Sewickley.

Its facade is expected to be completed sometime in April.

The facility was founded as The Tull Family Theater in 2015 and opened its doors after construction in 2017.

Its naming rights were part of a seven-year sponsorship with The Tull Family Foundation that ended last year.

Authorities announced that sponsorship was not renewed, and a new name was given as part of a 10-year sponsorship The Corry Family Foundation.

“This name change also marks a juncture of growth for the theater,” said Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor, the theater’s chief executive officer. “We are just shy of our sixth birthday, Feb. 17. We added to our name the words cultural center to reflect this increased service to the region, this additional programming that we have offered and aim to continue growing. We offer cultural opportunities ranging from music, dance, live theater, exhibits, speaker series, festivals, community conversations and book signings.

“We regularly partner with artists who are emerging and those at the top of their fields. We often welcome science and technical experts and serve as a hub to connect them with the public.”

The Corry Family’s multi-year gift is a tribute to their late, much-adored daughter and sister, Lindsay Nicole Corry.

Lindsay Corry graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with honors, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and had a successful business career in private equity in New York City.

She lived with Type 1 diabetes since infancy and, in January 2020, was diagnosed with cancer. She died in August 2021 at the age 30.

“Being selected for this tribute, it’s humbling and it’s an incredible honor,” Thor said. “The naming transition has been seamless. I believe our patrons are touched by the story behind the sponsorship and behind the new name. We are very excited about the days ahead with the new name.”

The foundation and theater officials previously declined to disclose the gift amount.

Thor said they do not like to disclose the amount of gifts from any donor.

“Naming sponsorships for nonprofits are avenues for major gifts,” Thor said. “We have honored our donors from plaques on the seats with their names to wall plaques to numerous ways recognizing them. … (A naming sponsorship) is not a contractual transaction. It’s a gift. It’s an honor that we give a major donor. We don’t like to comment on the amount of gifts out of respect for the donors. It’s their prerogative to divulge how much they gave.”

Efforts to get comments from Corry Family Foundation officials at press time were unsuccessful.

The Tull Family Foundation last year gave Sewickley Academy $20 million for new technology and athletic amenities among other renovations.

The theater has been open year-‘round, covid not withstanding, and its annual budget is about $1 million. It has five full-time employees and several part-time box office staffers.

The theater still has the same board members, administrative and operational teams as it had during its foundation in 2015.

“I think it shows how serious and dedicated we are about the success and longevity of this organization, and our deep belief of its significance in the region we serve,” Thor said about the core groups.

Programming

The theater recently hosted nationally known camera operator and Sewickley native John “Buzz” Moyer, who shared his experiences working on the Tom Hanks movie “A Man Called Otto.”

The movie was filmed in various locations throughout Western Pennsylvania, including Oakmont.

“We always aim to bring additional programming to offer context for the films,” Thor said. “We were able to bring in two of the videographers to speak about their work, and about the process of producing a film and working on a film in Pittsburgh. We brought in the owner of the bakery that was used to film ‘A Man Called Otto.’ Aside from that, the theater has expanded its programming in every direction.”

Theater officials plan to bring back its 10-week summer youth career awareness program its third straight year.

“It aims to use filmmaking as a platform to teach youths from underserved communities about STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics),” said Thor. “We have worked with over 100 youths from nearby communities. It’s a flagship educational program and it’s a fantastic program. We partner with other nonprofits that work with the youth and bring craft experts of multiple fields related to film making.”

The program culminates with the youths creating and screening their own movie and getting film credits.

The theater launched an emerging artist program last year as a way of giving local independent filmmakers a place to have a red carpet premiere.

Thor said a dozen directors were able to take advantage of that opportunity, and it is being offered again this year.

Open-caption screenings on Wednesdays have returned.

Thor said that has been a welcomed opportunity for members of the deaf community and those watching films with characters who have strong accents.

The theater has a Countdown to the Oscars Feb. 17 through March 12.

It will be screening Oscar nominees and have a contest for people to predict the winners. The contestant who matches the winners in all categories will be able to attend movies at theater for free for the year.