EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A road is closed after a jeep crashed with a car Friday morning in East Palestine.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.

Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman with non-life threatening injuries.

The road will be closed until the wreckage is cleared.

