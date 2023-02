nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: third-quarter run gives the Orange 75-67 upset win over #14 North Carolina By Dominic Chiappone, 7 days ago

By Dominic Chiappone, 7 days ago

The losing streak is finally over. Let’s get that out of the way first for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s (16-9, 7-7) most resume-boosting ...