Open in App
Cheswick, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Cheswick Council President Michael Girardi announces candidacy for district judge

By Tawnya Panizzi,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycm1a_0kj5I0Ef00

Cheswick Council President Michael Girardi has resigned that position and announced his candidacy for Lower Valley district judge.

The position “unites two of the great loves in my life — service to the community I have chosen to call home and the law,” Girardi said.

District Court 05-3-03 covers Cheswick, Frazer, Harmar, Springdale Borough and Springdale Township.

It has been presided over for more than two decades by David Sosovicka, who is not seeking reelection and will instead pursue senior judge status.

Girardi is cross-filed as a Democrat and a Republican.

An attorney, Girardi teaches law at Penn State New Kensington.

“When given the option, a candidate with a solid legal background is the best choice for something as important as the judiciary,” he said. “Misunderstandings of the law can lead to erroneous decisions, which will jeopardize the safety of our community, deprive residents of due process and deny justice.”

Girardi served on Cheswick Council since 2014. He also resigned as Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department commissioner, where he served since its inception in 2019.

“Resigning from these positions was bittersweet,” he said. “I will greatly miss the opportunity and honor to serve the residents of our communities.”

If elected, Girardi said he will serve in the role full time and maintain early-morning and/or evening hours to accommodate work schedules.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Kertes launches campaign for 2nd term as Westmoreland commissioner
Greensburg, PA21 hours ago
Greensburg police look to fill 2 vacancies after patrolman's resignation, former chief's arrest
Greensburg, PA21 hours ago
Social Security moving office from New Kensington to Harrison's Heights Plaza
New Kensington, PA15 hours ago
Monroeville Council approves site plan for Gateway project
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Allegheny County air quality remains unaffected by train derailment, officials say
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
New Kensington Council halts Tarentum contractor from buying abandoned house
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Block funding to cover repairs of broken, lifted sidewalks along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Turtle Creek man charged with possessing guns in Pittsburgh's federal building
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Here are some online resources for information on Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Lawsuit: Thousands of Western Pa. residents at risk after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Westmoreland DA crash racks up nearly $33,000 in SUV repairs
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
Native weasel reintroduction in Pa. under consideration, Monroeville presentation planned
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
New Kensington police officer dragged by car while attempting to arrest wanted woman
New Kensington, PA7 hours ago
New 10-year deal approved between Leet Township, Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department
Fair Oaks, PA2 days ago
Grantmakers of Western Pennsylvania names new leader
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police: Students arrested in connection with Gateway High School fight
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 and Center Highway in North Huntingdon and Unity
North Huntingdon, PA7 hours ago
Cyclist critically injured in Strip District crash
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Presidents Day trivia, crafts await kids in Derry Township
New Derry, PA1 day ago
Greensburg 1st responders lauded for saving victims of heart attack, house fire
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
New Kensington-Arnold pursuing serving line, restroom improvement projects
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Route 22 east cleared in Derry Township after head-on crash
Derry, PA1 day ago
Norwin area: Rotary Chili Cookoff slated; North Huntingdon buys police cars
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Morning Roundup: Crash in Penn Hills knocks out power, detours traffic
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
RIDC O'Hara shifts to adapt to post-pandemic life
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police: Body discovered in Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland sheriff's deputies nab suspect in 3 road rage collisions
Rostraver Township, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy