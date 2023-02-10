Cheswick Council President Michael Girardi announces candidacy for district judge

Cheswick Council President Michael Girardi has resigned that position and announced his candidacy for Lower Valley district judge.

The position “unites two of the great loves in my life — service to the community I have chosen to call home and the law,” Girardi said.

District Court 05-3-03 covers Cheswick, Frazer, Harmar, Springdale Borough and Springdale Township.

It has been presided over for more than two decades by David Sosovicka, who is not seeking reelection and will instead pursue senior judge status.

Girardi is cross-filed as a Democrat and a Republican.

An attorney, Girardi teaches law at Penn State New Kensington.

“When given the option, a candidate with a solid legal background is the best choice for something as important as the judiciary,” he said. “Misunderstandings of the law can lead to erroneous decisions, which will jeopardize the safety of our community, deprive residents of due process and deny justice.”

Girardi served on Cheswick Council since 2014. He also resigned as Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department commissioner, where he served since its inception in 2019.

“Resigning from these positions was bittersweet,” he said. “I will greatly miss the opportunity and honor to serve the residents of our communities.”

If elected, Girardi said he will serve in the role full time and maintain early-morning and/or evening hours to accommodate work schedules.